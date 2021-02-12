Thank you to everyone who participated in our Lemon Bay Fest virtual events, dessert entries, and photo scavenger hunt. It was different this year, but still educational and fun. You can continue learning every day at your library by checking out some of our virtual programs.
All programs can be accessed on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCfNCLFfhBdn1txHHxu7Dsrg.
On Monday you can watch a fun comedy sketch titled “Christopher Walken’s Valentine Chocolates.” The eccentric actor explains and demonstrates his bizarre box of Valentine chocolates.
On Tuesday we have our weekly virtual teen offering, Teen Tuesday. This week is YA Unboxing. Find your next great read as we unveil the new YA titles that have arrived during the month.
Join me in person on Wednesday evening for our Socially Distanced Third Wednesday Book Club at 6 p.m. We meet on the north side of the library outside the entrance. Face coverings are required. Our book this month is “The Engineer’s Wife” by Tracy Enerson Wood. Based on the true story of an American icon, the book delivers an emotional portrait of a woman changed by an incredibly huge project, which takes her into the depths of the East River, suffragette riots, the halls of Manhattan’s elite, and the intoxicating, carefree attractions of P.T. Barnum. It’s the story of a husband and wife determined to build something that lasts ― even if it means losing each other.
On Thursday we partner with Goodwill Industries to feature their digital training. Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida offers free computer skills assessment, training, testing and certification in computer-based and online software through their Port Charlotte Community Resource Center and its Digital Training services.
In February the featured program is the NorthStar Digital Literacy Program. This program serves as an assessment center helping people define their basic skills needed in order to perform tasks on computers and online to use technology in day-to-day life.
On Friday you can join us with the kids for “Fun Fridays.” This week we have juvenile fiction unboxing. Find your next great read as we unveil the new kids’ books that have arrived in the library system during the month.
On Feb. 20, join us for a reading of an excerpt from a local writers’ work and learn, where their inspiration comes from and the processes used to hone their craft. This month’s featured local author is Nalana Walls, author of “Hidden Secrets, Unveiling My Truth.” The book is a personal story of her life’s journey.
For a full listing of all our programs you can visit the guide at tinyurl.com/2u3x6os4. Stay safe and healthy!
