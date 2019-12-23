We all have lots of friends and family on our gift lists each year but we also need to stretch our budgets.
Our Friends of the Library bookstore is a great place to pick up something for everyone on your list. We have children’s books, movies, hardcover books and lots of paperbacks. If you are looking for a gift that gives back to your community, you could purchase a membership to the Friends of the Library for a friend or family member.
A family membership is only $5. You can also purchase at the Patron level for $20 or the Gold Benefactor level for $50. Both memberships are tax deductible. Membership fees for the Friends of the Library go to supporting library programs and purchases for library materials and equipment. Friends of the library membership applications are available in the Friends bookstore. You can also donate in someone’s name directly to the library.
For more information on giving back to your library, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov and click on Libraries and History then click on the Support the Library link.
Remember, all library locations are closed Tuesday and Wednesday in observation of the holidays.
We are back open on Thursday through Saturday regular hours 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until noon the Master Gardeners are here to help you with questions about your holiday and other plants. Master Gardeners are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and pests.
Aundrea is here at 11 a.m. Friday with Drop in Story Time. Come listen to stories and play together. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday afternoon, Mike is here with Teen Geek Club from 4-5 p.m. Teens aged 13-19 meets once a month to discuss and showcase teen fandoms of pop culture including television shows, movies, books, gaming and podcasts. Enjoy light snacks and fun geek activities.
Starting in January we have a volunteer that is teaching folks how to play mahjong on Friday at 2 p.m. Jan. 10. This game is like the card game of rummy but uses a set of 144 tiles instead of cards. The game requires skill, strategy, and a bit of chance. The tiles are based on Chinese characters and symbols and may have some regional variations. The game is played with four people to a game, class size is limited; a minimum of three people is needed to hold the class. Please sign up at our online calendar or call the library at 941-681-3736 to join the fun.
These great programs are generously sponsored by the Friends of the Englewood Charlotte Library. You can join the Friends to help support our programs anytime by stopping in and picking up an application in their bookstore.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
