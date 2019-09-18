Greetings, Englewood!
I am honored and delighted to be your new Elsie Quirk Library manager.
I enthusiastically invite you to stop in and say hello, ask questions, share ideas, and tell me what you love about your library. It is a privilege to work with the dedicated and talented staff at Elsie Quirk, and to serve the unique community of Englewood.
Sept. 22-28 is Banned Books Week, established in 1982 to celebrate the freedom to read. According to the American Library Association, it was launched “in response to a sudden surge in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries” and “highlights the value of free and open access to information.”
Many people assume that banned books are a thing of the past, but every year books are still challenged across the country and around the world.
While many libraries hold fast to the mission of providing access to a diverse and varied range of materials, others concede to remove books from their collections.
Celebrate your local library by grabbing a selection from Elsie Quirk’s display of challenged books — and ask for an “I Read Banned Books” sticker at the desk!
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
