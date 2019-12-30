In reflecting back on the success of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce for 2019, I have been fortunate to truly see our success as a chamber through the eyes of our community.
Our theme was engagement — to hear the balanced voices of our community in how we can help improve the lives of those we serve with honor, compassion, integrity and kindness.
Through our engagement we have been able to help our local businesses create opportunities through the many tools and events offered by our chamber to showcase them for success and support.
2019 marked the year that the chamber’s charitable donations to the community exceeded $100,000 since 2014. We also have collaborated with our local organizations such as Rotary, Boys & Girls Club, American Legion, Englewood Area Board of Realtors, local charities, Wreaths Across America, the Lemon Bay Cemetery and so many more to join forces in bringing events to Englewood to benefit our community and make a difference.
These successes are a result of a high performing board of directors who care and support our mission statement and our beloved community. The chamber’s mission statement is: “Dedicated to leading economic growth with a balanced voice between local businesses, residents and tourism that creates opportunities for our community.”
The leaders of the chamber, the volunteers and our board of directors, continue to work to make your chamber the premier business organization in Southwest Florida. Thank you for all you have done and for your dedication and commitment to serve.
2019 has been one of my most rewarding experiences as a part of a community where smiles and hugs are free and for the big hearts that never stop believing and supporting each other.
One of my favorite quotes, written by Maya Angelou, sums up my gratitude and the inspiration I feel from each one of you. “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
I am humbled by this community and am honored to have served as your 2019 chamber president. Happy 2020 to you all!
Mary Smedley is managing broker at Michael Saunders & Company in Englewood, and has served as president of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce in 2019.
