It was obvious from the beginning, to men that is, the difficult complications of handling an automobile were just too much for the more delicate sex. Women simply were not physically nor mentally equipped for such a task — the men said.
There were, however, a few traitors among the ranks who their fellow brothers probably ridiculed, because they encouraged their ladies to learn to handle the new machines.
Did men really suppose they could keep women from climbing behind the wheels of those exciting, wondrous horseless carriages? Women, like Englewood’s Carrie Biorseth for instance?
In about 1910, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Biorseth made a difficult decision. Carpentry and house painting work was slow in Englewood for Carl. Supporting his family had become increasingly difficult for the transplanted newspaper editor from Superior, Wisconsin. Therefore, it was decided Carl would go to Sarasota to work while Carrie stayed on the Mystic River (now Forked Creek) homestead to care for the children and run the farm.
Carrie Biorseth might have been very petite in size, but she was one tough little lady. She was soon taking supplies from the farm to her husband in Sarasota about once a week. She would first have to hitch up Prince, the horse, to the wagon, load it, then ford Mystic Creek, since there were no bridges. She would drive to Sarasota by herself on non-existing sandy rutted cow trails, stopping now and then along the way to sell extra produce to other settlers. It was an all-day, overnight trip.
Carl Biorseth was one of the first residents in Englewood to own a car. Carrie had no trouble learning to drive it.
Another gal who was quite something for her day was Nellie Cross. Before her marriage to Jim Cross in 1904, she had worked as an apprentice to a photographer in Kansas. Today, her collection of early photos of Edward’s County Kansas is considered of great historical value, since she was one of the country’s early women photographers.
Upon marrying, the Crosses bought property on New Point Comfort behind what is now Merchants Crossing Shopping Center.
Nellie would row a boat, by herself, regularly to the store at Buchan’s Landing to do her shopping. Buchan’s Landing is still located at the end of West Dearborn Street. That is a very sizable distance to row a boat.
Now who do you suppose was going to tell Nellie she wasn’t capable of driving a car? It certainly wasn’t her husband Jim. He taught her to drive their first car, a 1906 Reo and graciously taught her how to fix flat tires, a skill as necessary as steering in those days of bad roads.
About 1930, when Lois Dixon Alston was still a young girl, her father taught her to drive.
“Oh, traveling was an adventure back when I was a child,” said Lois. “Took all day to go anywhere. I can remember Mama and Daddy and I would go to Sarasota and the sand ruts were ankle-deep. Dad was the only one who drove. He would always get stuck, so Mama — who couldn’t drive — was the one that had to get out and push.
“But when I was 13, dad taught me to drive. You didn’t need a license in those days. I think it was our Essex I learned on. Yeah, we had gone uptown then — that was a fancy car. Later, I remember we had a Hudson Terraplane.
“When we would go to North Carolina, I think we drove as fast as 35 miles an hour."
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.