Every couple has their own unique love story.
That’s especially true for Rotonda West residents Patti Cowan and Cari Hale.
Like many others, their story begins with each one wanting to reach out to find someone special with whom to share life.
Life was especially lonely for Cari.
For five years she had been a full-time caregiver for her long-term partner, Sandy.
“She had multiple sclerosis for almost 20 years and had deteriorated to point where she couldn’t walk and couldn’t even feed herself,” Cari explains.
After five years of isolation as a full time caregiver, Cari says she was craving companionship.
“I left my nursing job to take care of Sandy and my friends had given up on me because I could never do anything with them,” she said.
Meanwhile, Patti had retired from NASA and was living with her sister on a buffalo ranch in Indiana. She, too, wanted to be in a relationship, but as a gay woman living in an isolated area, it seemed impossible to meet someone.
Both Cari and Patti turned to Match.com, hoping to at least find friendship.
Both were uncommonly honest in their online profiles.
“I am not a good match because another person would always be part of a relationship,” wrote Cari.
She explained that she was with Sandy for 20 years and was now her fulltime caregiver.
“I will never abandon her,” wrote Cari. It was that last line that made Patti respond to her.
“I figured someone so caring and faithful was worth knowing,” she said.
After corresponding for a month, Cari agreed to hire someone to be with Sandy so she could drive to the buffalo ranch.
Although the skulls on the fence posts took Cari aback, there was a connection with Patti right from the start.
When Cari noticed Patti was limping, she was able to use her orthopedic knowledge to manipulate the joint and free her from pain.
“I thought, ‘this one’s a keeper,’ if nothing else,” recalled Patti.
They were pleased with how much they had in common, including their love of nature. “Nature has always been my sanctuary,” Patti said.
Cari thought the relationship would work and Sandy was accepting.
When all three went house hunting to find bigger quarters, a near serious fall convinced Sandy that Patti would sacrifice herself to help her. As Sandy started to fall while getting out of a car, Patti wrapped her arms around her and took the brunt of the fall to protect her.
Patti said Sandy was such a cool person and was easy to love.
After Patti and Cari were married, the three of them moved to Florida and became a little family.
“We found people were accepting,” said Patti, who was the top vote-getter in the Rotonda West Association director’s race.
There were times when Sandy suffered mishaps, including two times when Cari had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her.
But when the three of them were in a restaurant with friends, Cari wasn’t able to dislodge food that was stuck in Sandy’s throat.
“She died in my arms right on the restaurant floor,” Cari said. “It was a trauma we have never gotten over.”
After Sandy was gone, Cari and Patti’s relationship turned rocky.
“We knew how to be caregivers but we didn’t know how to be a couple. Plus, we both were grieving the loss of Sandy,” Patti said.
They were able to work out their problems and now find absolute joy in rescuing injured wildlife and helping the Rotonda West Wildlife Committee.
“Cari is so supportive of me,” says Patti.” I never had that kind of support.
Rather than just celebrating Valentine’s Day, Cari said they celebrate each and every day they have each other.
“It’s so true that we all need to celebrate those we have,” she said. “In a moment, it can be gone forever.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
