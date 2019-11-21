Once again, world class powerboat racing competition is coming to Englewood.
Englewood Beach on Manasota Key is hosting the Offshore Powerboat Association World Championships today and tomorrow as a part of Englewood Beach Waterfest.
The Englewood Chamber of Commerce, which was instrumental in originally getting the races to come to Englewood five years ago, states as many as 70 OPA racing teams are expected to compete this year.
Boat racing isn’t new to Englewood. Oh no, we’ve had boat races before that were considered pretty big stuff for the time. Granted it was a few years ago, and the boats weren’t quite as flashy. They were a tad smaller, a tad slower and some of the racers weren’t even old enough to have a driver's license. But nevertheless, those earlier races caused a whole lot of excitement in little old Englewood.
The first Pioneer Days in 1956 featured several water events, including swimming races, water skiing, a decorated boat parade, and boat races. For the children’s races, there was what was called a “pioneer class,” and the winners were James Christman, Robert Greer and Billie Cortes.
Miss Geico, one of the fastest offshore powerboats in the world, is expected to visit Englewood again this year. She can fly over the water at a little more than 200 mph. Well, in 1956, our motorboat racers didn’t have quite as many horses in their engines as Miss Geico, but the enthusiasm for the races was very high. Much speculation and betting centered on who would win.
In the 15-horsepower class, the winners were Bob Johnson, Shorty Stephens, Buck Whiteaker and Fred Starr. And in the real speedy 30-horsepower class, John Bass, Pete Patrick and Red Sturgeon were the winners.
Englewood in those days had a resident, Jack Stanford, who was a well-known outboard racer with many racing titles to his credit. At that first Pioneer Days, Jack performed what was billed as “a speed demonstration” in his very high-powered Speedster boat. It’s not remembered how fast Jack and his Speedster went, but it is remembered the crowd was astonished.
That demonstration evolved into American Power Boat Association races coming to Englewood. By the third Pioneer Days, in 1958, the races consisted of two heats, each of five laps over a course of one mile all held in Lemon Bay, rather than the Gulf, since the Intracoastal Waterway had yet to be built.
Similar to today’s methods, the boats were launched by a crane, but at the beach. The entry fee for each boat was $2.
Locals brought chairs and sat and watched from the old wooden bridge, half of which remains today as the Bill Anger Fishing Pier.
Ronnie Davids remembered the APBA Boat Races.
“We really thought they were something," he said. "You’ve got to understand Englewood was just this little old hick town back then. Yeah, this tiny town out in the middle of the sticks, and we had world class boat races, if you can believe that.
"Jack Stanford was the reason. He lived here and was a world famous racer — he’s the one that got the races brought here. They were speedboat races, American Power Boat Association-sanctioned, with big prizes."
There was another group of local racers who were very popular in those days. The town took great interest and pride in The Pram Fleet Kids. They were young sailboat captains. Half of them were girls, half were boys, who ranged in age from 8 to 14. They participated in Pram regattas here and in other towns.
Here’s how it worked said Bob Johnson: “The Optimist Club in those days sponsored a sailing program for young people. There were quite a few of us around here then that did a lot of serious sailing, and we thought Englewood kids would have fun with it if we brought the program to Englewood," he said.
“Hast Hoadley was a perfect sailing teacher for the kids, he was a real sailor. I committed to building the mini sailboats, I had a boat building business then. I got the plans from the Optimist Club. They were 8-feet-long, had a blunt end and a center board, a rudder and a spritsail. It was an easy rig for the kids. The idea was one person to a boat."
On regatta days when visiting Pram Fleets came to Englewood, it was a pretty thrilling sight indeed to see so many tiny white sails propelling the one-man prams across the then-clear blue waters of Lemon Bay. Most of the town turned out to watch.
The Pram and APBA races lasted only a handful of years. The building of the Intracoastal brought increased boat traffic and federal rules and regulations. Water activities in Lemon Bay such as races near the Intracoastal were forbidden.
But now the Waterfest has brought racing days back to Englewood. For a few days, the town has become alive with racers and incredible-looking boats being towed to the Race Village at Chadwick Beach and the launching area.
Englewood is off to the races once again.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.