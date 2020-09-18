It’s been almost six months, and we are finally back open, with a few changes of course.
Our hours at the Englewood Charlotte Library are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Curbside pickup is still available until 5:30 p.m.
We no longer have physical copies of newspapers or magazines available. They have gone completely online. You can go to charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net and click on “Newspaper Access” for the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.
More than 3,000 different magazine titles are available free with your library card through the RBDigital app. Just download it to your electronic device and start reading.
We have four computers available for public use by appointment only to allow for proper social distancing. The study rooms, meeting room and conference room are not available for use.
The Friends of the Library Bookstore remains closed for now. It is, unfortunately, a bit too small for proper social distancing.
We have limited capacity in the building, and face coverings are required. Customers may come in and pick out a new book or movie and use the self-check machines to check out. The floors will be marked with arrows and “one way” signs throughout the book shelves to provide for proper social distancing.
You can come inside to pick up your holds or you can continue to use our convenient contactless pickup service. And don’t forget about our other great online resources like Cloud Library ebooks, Hoopla and Kanopy streaming movies. We look forward to seeing you soon and are trying our best to ensure that both our staff and our customers stay safe and healthy.
Virtual programming
We have been searching for some great virtual programming to keep you entertained at home. I am currently working with Paradise Playhouse to bring you a couple of different shows in the next few months.
Paradise Playhouse is run by Jillann Gabrielle; a highly skilled cabaret and musical theatre singer, actress, comedienne, and more. One of the shows is called “Hedda! A Musical Conversation,” about the famous gossip columnist and actress Hedda Hopper.
The other show is called “Princess Di – Gone but Still Kicking” about the ghost of Princess Di haunting Kensington Palace and commenting on all things royal.
Our own Historian, Dr. Jennifer Zoebelein, has put together several interesting virtual programs about the history of Charlotte County.
You can find these videos and many other topics on our Adult Services page, charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/adults.
Visit the library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CCLibraries/ to check out new virtual programming each week. Please give us a call at 941-681-3736 if you have any questions or would like some help with putting books or movies on hold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.