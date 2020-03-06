Last week, I was in Nashville y’all, at the Public Library Association Conference.
Can you imagine how much fun that is? Thousands of librarians in one place! Geeking it up about new innovations in e-reading, cutting edge children’s furniture, radical approaches to cataloguing, e-sports for all ages. I mean, seriously, how jealous are you all right now?
Don’t be jealous, be happy because the inspirations and lively ideas presented at the conference will make their way into your very own Elsie Quirk Library in a manner tailored to this unique community.
As it happens, the Nashville Predator’s hockey stadium is right next to the conference center, which necessitated my spouse and I going to a match. It was a hugely exciting match, mainly because of the speed of the skating, a tying goal at .1 seconds remaining, and a brilliant overtime win for the home team. But also, because the fan behind me, in between the action, was singing the praises of her local library, encouraging her companion to get a card so that he could read e-books on his phone for free and stream movies.
While the hockey was an unexpected highlight, the conference was, in perfect seriousness, profoundly encouraging —seeing so many people from across the country dedicated to serving their communities with ambition and grace. Those who work in public libraries have a remarkable dedication to free access to information and culture; to ever-expanding inclusion; to creating community across the broadest array of differences; to providing an environment for engaged, informed discourse; and, of course, to celebrating and elevating the joy and power of books.
It is a privilege to be a part of that profession, and a pleasure to do so at Elsie Quirk.
