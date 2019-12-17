Everyone I talk with seems to have a different tradition for their holiday meal.
My family’s traditional holiday meal consists of a great big spiral ham, homemade au gratin potatoes and green bean casserole. My friends and colleagues have a variety of their own traditions ranging from vegan recipes, fancy prime rib or steaks, roast game hens to enjoying an evening out at a favorite local restaurant.
Whatever your holiday tradition is we have you covered with a variety of cookbooks and cooking shows on DVD.
One of my husband’s favorite chefs to watch is Vivian Howard from North Carolina. She has a special holiday DVD titled “A Chef’s Life. Deck the Halls, Y’all.” It’s perfect for here in the South. Chef Vivian gives us a taste of the holidays in the South as she dishes out some of her Southern cooking ideas and the Hanukkah traditions her in-laws grew up with.
Some of the recipes are simple like a traditional corned ham and some are more complicated like a fancy oyster dressing. She also demonstrates a southern staple, Hoppin’ John, a black-eyed peas and rice dish. My favorite dish from the show is the delicious red velvet cake. I plan to make that for my son’s birthday this weekend.
If you don’t want to stand around by the stove all day making different dishes, check out the “Fix-it and Forget-it Christmas Cookbook: 600 Slow Cooker Holiday Recipes,” by Phyllis Good. This cookbook has sections for appetizers, soups, stews, main dishes and desserts that can all be made in a slow cooker.
Recipes include creamy artichoke dip, Reuben dip (I LOVE this one!), lots of yummy soups and main dish ideas and special breakfast recipes that you can throw in the slow cooker the night before when you have guest staying over. All the recipes are easy to follow with no weird ingredients that you must run to five different stores to find. This book has recipes that are perfect for when you have people coming over or when you have to bring something to a pot luck.
If you don’t have time to get to the library, don’t forget the great collection of cooking magazines we have online in the RBDigital online magazine portal. We have several cooking publications online including Cook’s Country, Food Network Magazine, Taste of Home, Vegetarian Today and more. You can access these titles on your home computer or any other device that you can download applications onto. Simply go to charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/libraries/? and click on the RB button on the right next to the news feed.
The first time you log, in you’ll need your library card number and PIN number; if you are not sure just ask any of our friendly staff at the library.
We are open regular hours with regular programs this week; Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Come join me at Englewood Beach Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. for Beach Storytime. I have some fun holiday stories to read and a “List for Santa” craft.
All libraries are closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so that we can enjoy our holiday traditions with our families. All libraries are closed Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day.
Whatever your holiday tradition is I hope that you all have a safe and happy holiday season!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.