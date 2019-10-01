I’m not completely sure where the term “bucket list” originated. But “bucket list” became part of our vocabulary after the 2007 hit movie by that name.
While critics panned the movie, audiences loved it. I love it for two reasons: The acting of Jack Nicholson and the fact that even though it was about two men dying of cancer, in many ways it was a feel-good movie.
Realizing they would die regardless of whether they stayed in bed or decided to live their remaining days with gusto, the two men made a “bucket list” of things they wanted to do before they kicked the bucket.
They left the cancer ward and set out to do as many things on the list as possible.
Some of the things on their list were what we might expect — big adventures such as jumping out of an airplane. Others things were quiet “do-good missions."
I’ve never been the type to have much of a bucket list, mostly because I’m a contented person happy with the life I have.
There are just two things I’ve had on my bucket list — photographing the fabulous wildlife on the Galapagas Islands and actually seeing the a little village of Squillace, near the boot of Italy, where my grandparents were born.
Squillace, part of the Calabrese area in southern Italy, is not a tourist destination. Guidebooks say there isn’t much to do there except to see a poorer part of Italy relatively untouched by time.
Well, thanks to my two daughters, I actually got to the village where my grandparents lived. It was a trip that spoke to my heart. I could feel the spirit of my grandparents.
The other thing on my short bucket list — going to the Galapagas Islands, won’t happen. I’ve checked the price of trips there, and there are way too many zeros to fit into my budget. But while I would love to see it, at this time in life I think I would rather do a return trip to Israel. Being in the Holy Land was life-changing, so much so that I would like to do it again.
There is one silly thing on my “someday” bucket list — I want to learn to play the ukulele. There are groups springing up all over, including at our Rotonda West Community Center.
My best friend Jeanne is always willing to join me trying new adventures so I might talk her into going with me one of these days. We already tried belly dancing, tribal dancing and drumming so maybe ukuleles are next.
Meanwhile, it’s just part of my short bucket list.
How about you? Do you think much about your bucket list?
For inspiration, you might rewatch the movie, "The Bucket List." At the very least, you’ll have an enjoyable 90 minutes while you think about what’s important enough to put on top of your own list.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.