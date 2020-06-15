This coming Thursday, June 18, we are hosting our first in-person chamber networking event in quite a while.
While we are interested in getting back to some “sense of normalcy,” we don’t want to do so in an unsafe manner. The event is will begin at noon at the newest Englewood restaurant, Ken & Barb’s Grove City Kitchen, 2000 Oyster Creek Drive. Unfortunately, RSVPs are no longer being taken as the event is a sell-out.
Those attending should expect the following safety precautions to be in place:
The management of Ken & Barb’s will see to it that the CDC recommendations for restaurant operations are followed.
We request that anyone who is not feeling 100% well, please don’t attend. If the $15 fee was paid, we will gladly process a refund.
Each attendee is required to acknowledge that they have not recently returned from a trip to New York, New Jersey or Connecticut.
Each attendee is required to acknowledge that they have not had close personal contact with another person who is currently positive for COVID-19.
Each attendee will be subjected to a contactless temporal temperature check. Anyone with a temperature 100.4 or greater will not be permitted inside.
Hand sanitizer will be provided at the check-in desk.
During our “Pre-COVID” networking lunches, we would pass around a microphone that attendees could use to speak to the group. Given the current environment, we will not be doing that on Thursday so attendees are encouraged to bring their “projecting voice.”
MATCHING BUSINESSES WITH WORKERS
We understand businesses are looking for employees and people are looking for employment. The Englewood Chamber is here to help. EnglewoodJobSearch.com is a chamber resource that’s available for anyone looking for a job. The site is also available to any business — chamber member or not — with a job opening. The website is extremely easy to use by both businesses posting a job opening and by anyone looking for a job. There is no cost to review, or to apply, to any of the job postings on the website.
RESTAURANT UPDATES
The chamber continues to provide updates regarding restaurant services and relief resources. A list of more than 40 local restaurants is available at EnglewoodTakeOut.com. ReliefHotSpot.com is an online relief resource.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.