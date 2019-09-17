Matt Holland says Tuesdays mean more to him than words can say.
“It’s the only day I can be sure of getting a cooked, healthy meal,” he says.
He is one of the financially hurting individuals who look forward to the Tuesday's 5:30 p.m. potluck dinners at Indian Mound Park on the shore of Lemon Bay in Englewood.
What started out as three people trying to help the homeless has grown into a successful community endeavor.
The weekly dinner began three years ago when Bobbi Sue Burton and Lou and Carol Doucet collected meat donations from Englewood stores, then prepared a meal for the homeless Bobbi prefers to call “campers.”
"At first we put on a meal outside Englewood Bible Church, but only about six or seven showed up. When we moved the dinners to Indian Mound Park picnic area, more people started coming,” she says.
It was Hurricane Irma that expanded the scope of the dinners and drew more volunteers to help, she explains.
“The one good thing that came out of the hurricane was that it brought people together. We became a closer community of people who wanted to help others,” says Lou Doucet.
That community spirit increased when people opened their hearts to provide meals for those in need.
“We provided meals for the line workers and those without electricity, as well as the homeless,” said Bobbi Sue.
Then more individuals came to bring food.
They grew in numbers and in spirit as their efforts made the potluck dinners an upbeat, community event.
“The dinners are not just for the homeless. We encourage anyone who needs a meal to come join us,” she emphasized.
“If you’re lonely, you don’t have to stay by yourself. You will find a warm, welcoming atmosphere at the potluck dinners,” said Lou.
Indeed the fellowship of a caring community is as important as the food.
“Some people have forgotten what it’s like to sit at a table and enjoy simple conversation. That’s a big part of our fellowship here,” he adds.
Indeed, Matt Holland says he looks forward to talking with others as much as he looks forward to the food.
There is always plenty of good food, thanks to the many volunteers who bring a casserole, side dish or dessert.
Bobbi Sue explains that each Monday people bring food to Project Phoenix and put it in the refrigerator there.
“It’s Carol Doucet who puts it all together by heating the food at her house and transporting it to Indian Mound Park.
“She’s a mainstay for us. Without her we wouldn’t be able to put on these dinners,” says Bobbi Sue.
What is desperately needed, she says, is a volunteer who will heat the food when Carol isn’t available.
Also needed are donations of paper products, aluminum foil and foil pans.
“The foil pans are 10 for a dollar at the Dollar Store, and we go through them fast,” she says.
All leftovers are packed up for the homeless to take with them.
“They never take more than they need, and they look out for the homeless who can’t come to the park,” she adds
Bobbi Sue emphasizes “it takes a village” to put on the dinners. “It’s no longer just me and Project Phoenix volunteers — it’s the community.”
With trying to cope with the pain and physical problems of stage-4 cancer, Bobbi Sue says she is heartened by all those who have stepped up to help. Last week’s potluck was the first time she was out of bed since her recent surgery. She was lovingly greeted by campers and volunteers alike.
Volunteer Theresa says that while many hands made it all happen, Bobbi Sue and Project Phoenix are the glue that holds it all together.
For more information call Project Phoenix at 941-681-2707.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.