This certainly is not the time of year to start a diet … with just four days left for Let’s Eat Englewood. If you are like me, you might need to go on a diet when it’s over!
What a great time to be a foodie. With 22 restaurants participating in the fifth annual restaurant weeks promotion, the deals have been delicious. Plan your last opportunities wisely … restaurants and their menus can be viewed at LetsEatEnglewood.Com.
Speaking of food … the Englewood Chamber will be celebrating two new members this week. Join us for the grand opening of Hughes Exterminators in Englewood. Stop by at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday for lunch and door prizes at 3790 N. Access Road. We will have a ribbon cutting to officially welcome them to our community.
The chamber is doing double duty tomorrow with the big scissors. We invite you to a new member reception/open house from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Coral Caye in Placida. Help us celebrate at the Clubhouse at 8195 Placida Road. Apps and drinks will be provided by Placida Grill. Guests will have the opportunity to tour their newest model home.
Speaking of food … this month’s free Lunch & Learn is Thursday, courtesy of Rowley Insurance Agency. The topic is “Promoting Your Business.” The workshop is held in the Chamber’s Community Room at 601 S. Indiana Ave. It begins at 11:30 a.m., and concludes at 1 p.m. This is the eighth seminar in our educational series this year, thanks to our partnership with Port Charlotte Score. It’s open to the public. More info is available online at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Speaking of food … Manasota Mystique is always a delicious delight, among many other highlights.
Don’t miss our signature event on Saturday, Nov. 2 at the elegant Manasota Beach Club, where this year’s theme “New York New York” will transform the charming resort into Manhattan.
More than half the tickets are sold. The evening's events include full open bar, food from Farlow’s on the Water and Lock n’ Key, entertainment by Trinity ON80, silent and live auctions, along with casino action with chances to win this year’s trip giveaway.
Since its inception, the Manasota Mystique has donated more than $80,000 to area organizations and initiatives. The beneficiaries of this year’s affair include The Suncoast Humane Society, “Buddy Benches” and an ADA Picnic Table for Myakka River Elementary, New Computers for the Englewood Innovation Center and scholarships for two graduates from Lemon Bay High School.
Sponsors so far for this year include Key Agency Inc., Lightspeed Voice, Center for Sight, Arnold Insurance, Mike Douglass Plumbing, Englewood Glass & Mirror, Castle Air, Tonya Cher of Michael Saunders & Company, Rothco Signs & Designs, Centennial Bank and Phillips Landscape Contractors.
Did I mention the food is amazing? Get more info at ManasotaMystique.Com.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay in the Chamber loop. We always have tons of fun and welcome you to get involved. Now, where shall we go for lunch? #LetsEatEnglewood.
Kim Parks is membership coordinator for the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. Contact her at kim.parks@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511 or visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
