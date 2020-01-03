The Sun newspaper this past week ran a two-part series on place names in our area. Garry Overbey’s interesting article was very informative and satisfied some of our curiosity about the origins of many streets and areas, some of which are rather odd.
For instance, how surprising to learn Toledo Blade Boulevard in Port Charlotte was named after a newspaper, and the town name of Arcadia was the result of a young lady named Arcadia Albritton giving a gentleman a home-baked cake for his birthday. He liked the cake so much he named the newly formed town after her. It must have been a superb cake.
Overbey points out in his article the naming of streets is often approached in a rather haphazard manner. As an example, in my neighborhood, with no continuity, there are three streets in a row, two named after fish and the third one named after a state.
On the other hand, also in the Englewood area, I have noticed some areas where the names are all tied together with interesting themes, such as one neighborhood where the street names are all birds, another has famous authors, and another has characters from Shakespeare’s plays. All neat and nice.
There are several places in the Englewood area that carry some of our early pioneer family names, such as Gottfried Creek, Buchan’s Airfield, Ainger Creek and Chadwick Beach.
And other place names are in honor of more recent citizens, all of whom contributed greatly to the community. For recent arrivals to our area who may wonder who they were, here is a bit of background on those citizens.
The Elsie Quirk Library
An Englewood couple, the Wellington Quirks, saw a need for a community library. They stepped forward and donated property and financing for a building. The small library opened in 1962 and was named after Mrs. Elsie Quirk. It’s still there with an entrance on West Dearborn Street.
Tom Adams Bridge
The new modern steel and concrete bridge across Lemon Bay opened in 1964, and was built in conjunction with the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs roughly north and south through the middle of the bay. It replaced an earlier wooden bridge connecting the mainland to Manasota Key.
Tom Adams, who was then Florida Secretary of State, was given credit for obtaining funding for the building of the much needed bridge so it was named after him.
Emil R. Swepston MD Bridge
In 1980, Englewood’s “Killer Bridge” was replaced and named the Emil R. Swepston MD Bridge. It’s the second bridge you cross as you head out to Manasota Key. The present bridge was named after a very popular local conservationist, Dr. Swepston. He had been one of the founders of the Lemon Bay Conservancy and the Venice Audubon Society and had campaigned hard to get the dangerous bridge replaced — it had became quite infamous. For years it was called the “Killer Bridge” because several fatal accidents occurred when cars drove off the bridge into the water.
Clyde Lassen VFW Post
In 1969, Lyndon B. Johnson presented to an Englewood resident the nation’s highest military award, the Medal of Honor. Navy Lt. Clyde E. Lassen, 27 years old, was a UH-2A Seasprite helicopter pilot. Lt. Lassen was the first Navy helicopter pilot of the Vietnam War to be so decorated. Englewood’s VFW Post 10178 on North McCall Road is named in honor of Clyde Lassen.
Larry Nicol Field
In 1976, after youth football players were pushed from one poor piece of property to the next, Larry Nichol, vice president of the Pop Warner Association at the time, got the idea of asking Charlotte County to lease the old dump property on San Casa Drive to the Englewood Cats Pop Warner organization. The county had no use for an old dump and said yes. Larry was the ramrod of the group who turned an old dump ground full of broken glass and bed springs into a beautiful field, built entirely with donations from the community. The field was named after him a few years ago. It sits in the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park, which is named for another couple who contributed much to the community.
Tringali Park
The large Recreation Center built in 1983 of South McCall Road was named after retired Army Col. Joseph A. Tringali. Deeply involved in community affairs, he served as a Charlotte County Commissioner, chairman of the West Cost Inland Navigation District and was president of Rotonda West Property Owners Association.
Dr. Willard “Bill” Coy Preserve
The 80-acre Buck Creek Preserve on Placida Road is named after a longtime Rotonda resident and Englewood area community activist Bill Coy. He served as a former president of West Charlotte Civic Association, served as a volunteer on several boards including that of the Englewood Community Hospital, and was very active with environmental issues.
Mac V. Horton West County Annex
This past December, the newly finished annex on San Casa Drive was dedicated and named for Mac Horton. The long-time resident has been deeply involved with the community for decades. Over the years Horton has served as a Water District Supervisor, a member of the Charlotte County School Board, a Charlotte County Commissioner, was Charlotte County Supervisor of Elections. He was the founding director of the Englewood Jaycees, helped form Indian Mound Park into the popular recreation area it is, is a past president of the Rotary Club, and was a leader in the campaign to save the historic courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
