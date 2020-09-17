The announcement that the libraries are now open was confusing to those optimistic people who thought that meant meetings inside the library would resume.
Library services are for checking out books. Conference rooms are still not available for meetings.
Local writing groups are addressing the COVID-19 close-down in various ways.
I got the official schedule for Suncoast Writers Guild from the group president, Harry Barnes.
All Suncoast Writers Guild meetings will take place online using the Zoom platform, but only SWG members may participate because of the participation protocols involved, he explained. People can join SWG, however, by going to www.suncoastwriters.com. The meeting schedule during the pandemic, until further notice, is:
• General meets the first Saturday of each month.
• Poetry Pod meets the second and fourth Fridays.
• Reading Workshops are the third Saturday.
Members can check the website or send an email to Gloria at suncoastwriters@gmail.com for details.
Our Writers Own Workshops meets twice a month at the pavilion in Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Meeting at the pavilion provides social distancing at tables and is covered, yet still outside. The next meeting is 10:45 a.m. Sept. 26 to discuss the relative value of blogs and personal websites.
To get the handouts for the developing characters activity that follows, email me at tamiamifl@comcast.net. Space is limited.
At present Englewood Authors is taking a break. Ed Ellis will inform current members when the group resumes meeting.
I have a few suggestions for those who want to meet and write or read with others. Small groups can find space at off hours (mid-afternoon) at many patio seating areas. Go and order a nice snack and space six feet apart and enjoy.
Some homeowners associations have outdoor areas for homeowners to gather. The important things are to continue to be careful, wear masks, and continue to write and read and enjoy the spoken and written word during this time.
People ask me when meeting rooms will open. I have no information on plans. Plans will depend on the health and safety of the community. Personally, I doubt any rooms will open before 2021, but keep writing at home in your extra time.
Tammie Diehl writes a regular column on writing. You can email her at tamiamifl@comcast.net.
