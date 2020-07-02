To all the members of Englewood Authors and other friends of Doris Russell, I am sorry to announce that Doris passed away on June 19 after a brief battle with terminal cancer.
She had thrilled us for years with segments from the biography she was writing about her father who had two Congressional Medals of Honor.
The only regret she had was not being able to complete the nearly finished project before her passing. She will be missed.
Writers meeting
Englewood Authors will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at 360 Oxford Drive, Englewood.
“We are planning a meeting outside under the oak tree. We will have plenty of space to spread out, and I will bring a sound system so we can hear above the afternoon breeze. Chairs will be provided. We will have a few soft drinks available," states Ed Ellis. "If we have issues with the weather, rain, or heat, we will have a large inside location to hold our meeting.”
Our Writers Own Workshops will meet from 10:45 a.m. to noon July 11 and July 25 at Broadmoor Park, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West again, outside. We'll be at the Tiki Hut. Come share your current writing project or bring questions.
Top fiction genre
Currently the top five fiction genres in print and e-books are romance, mystery, thriller/adventure, sci-fi and fantasy. That is hardly news, since those are perennial favorites.
Genres are great because they fulfill reader expectations. Readers buy certain books because they have enjoyed similar stories in the past. Reading these novels provides a sense of belonging, of sitting down with an old friend and knowing we’re on familiar ground. There is also a camaraderie between readers who follow the same genres, especially a series with a favorite character.
If you want to get to know a character, one you create, think what kind of adventure you want him to have, who will be along with him, and how will be handle the situation. Those questions along with basic setting of time and place will get you well on your way to beginning.
But look at these suggestions and imagine answering each in one sentence. You would have about six sentences. So be sure you are ready to plump out a story line that holds readers interest.
It might be best to begin with a short story. If it still has potential, you can develop it into a novella or novel.
I seldom mention non-fiction, but there are many magazines that accept work from new writers. Non-fiction allows the writer to express an opinion, concept or observation on a topic among other things. Facts, examples, reasons are important in non-fiction to make the writer respected.
The top five topics for non-fiction in recent years have been biographies-memoirs, self-help, religion-spirituality, health and fitness, and politics and social science.
Stay safe, social distance and wear a mask for everyone.
Tammie Diehl writes a regular column on writing.
