All the “extra time” people have now, due to the pandemic and social distancing, Esther Horton said, is leading to extra “home work.”
Such is the case with Esther’s sister, Ann Fair, who decided to go through a box of papers and photographs she inherited from their parents, Muriel and L.A. Ainger. Muriel died in 1997 and L.A. died in 1999. Among the papers, Ann found a carefully typed short humorous essay, “The Way We Were — 1936.” There’s no attribution to the essay, and the author is identified as “Anonymous.”
A quick search on Google shows this essay appeared frequently in small newspapers, college alumni bulletins and newsletters for veteran organizations, where it was retyped and shared beginning in the late 1980s.
Horton suspects her mother, more so than her father, would have saved the essay. Ann thinks the paper was given to her mother by a friend. The essay itself is a litany of how things had changed since 1936:
• “We were before television. Before penicillin, the pill, polio shots, antibiotics and Frisbees. Before frozen food, nylon, dacron, Xerox, Kinsey.” (Nylon stockings made their first appearance in 1939, the year Dacron was first created in 1939. Sociological researcher Alfred Kinsey did not publish his studies of male sexuality until 1948 and of female sexuality in 1953.)
• “We were before radar, fluorescent lights, credit cards and ballpoint pens.” (Actually, fluorescent lighting dates back to the early 1900s, with the birth of artificial lighting, but the first successful ballpoint pen wasn’t marketed until 1948.)
• “For us, time-sharing meant togetherness, not computers; a chip meant a piece of wood; hardware meant hardware and ‘software’ wasn’t even a word. In those days, bunnies were small rabbits and rabbits were not Volkswagens.”
• “When we were in college, pizzas, Cheerios, frozen orange juice, instant coffee were unheard of. We thought ‘fast food’ was what you ate during Lent.”
• “We were before FM radio, tape recorders, electric typewriters, word processors, Muzak, electronic and disco dancing. We were before pantyhose and drip-dry clothes. Before icemakers and dishwashers, clothes dryers, freezers and electric blankets. Before men wore long hair and women wore tuxedos.”
• “We got married first and then lived together. How quaint can you be?”
• “In our day, cigarettes were fashionable, grass was mowed, Coke was something you drank and pot was something you cooked in.”
• “We were before coin-operated vending machines, jet planes helicopter, interstate highways. In 1935, “made in Japan” meant junk, and the term ‘making out’ referred to how well you did on an exam.” (Actually, the first vending machines, selling beer, wine and other liquors, appeared in France in the 1890s. In the early 1920s, vending machines started selling soft drinks in cups. The first helicopter took flight in 1939.)
• “In our time, there were five-and-ten-cent stores where you could buy things for five and 10 cents. For just one nickel you could ride the streetcar, make a phone call, buy a Coke or buy enough stamps to mail one letter and two postcards. You could buy a new Chevy coupe for $600, but who could afford that in 1935? Nobody. A pity, too, because gas was just 11 cents a gallon.”
• “And so it was in 1936. This was the ‘way we were’ — and we loved it!”
But like all look backs to an earlier time, especially to the years of our “salad days,” our youth, we tend to wax over or omit other particulars.
In 1936, the unemployment rate was at 16.9%. Many of the unemployed headed to California for a new start, a basis for John Steinbeck’s classic “The Grapes of Wrath,” which was published in 1939. Germany, Italy and Japan signed treaties that would unite them as the Axis powers in World War II. The start of the Spanish Civil War, a precursor to the Second World War.
But 1936 also marked Franklin Roosevelt elected to a second term, Margaret Mitchell publishing “Gone with the Wind,” the completion of the Hoover Dam and passage of the Rural Electrification Act that spurred the growth of electrical power serving rural America. Black track star Jesse Owens, representing the United States, won four gold metals and broke track records at the summer Olympics in Berlin debunking theory of Aryan superiority of Adolf Hitler who attended the games.
And in 1936, Google, the search engine from which supplementary facts about 1936 were gleaned, did not exist.
