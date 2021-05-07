Our library is open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, for browsing. You can pick up items that you have requested using our curbside service from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
If you need to use a computer, give us a call to make a reservation. As always, give us a call if you need any help accessing our online services or putting books on request.
Perhaps you have heard this quote by author Neil Gaiman: “Google can bring you back 100,000 answers. A librarian can bring you back the right one.” This is certainly true; our librarians can find just the right book or movie for you with a much more personal touch.
But Google is pretty amazing also. Here are a few things Google can do that you might not have heard about yet.
Google Sky. Have you ever wanted to travel to the stars but you just couldn’t pass that NASA entry test? Google Sky can show you the universe all from you laptop or smart phone. The views in Google Sky are generated from the largest ground and space based astronomical surveys including the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA’s Chandra satellite, the UK Infrared Astronomical Satellite and more. Navigate the sky by clicking on the thumbnail images below the initial spread of the universe to view planets, stars, nebulae and constellations. You can also select infrared, microwave and historical views including the sky as drawn by Giovanni Maria Cassini that was printed in 1792.
Google Arts and Culture. Google Arts and Culture allows you to discover various art collections and artifacts from all around the world in all from the comfort your home. You can get lost in the British Museum, walk through the ruins of Machu Picchu, or see the State Hall of the Austrian National Library. I could spend hours on this site browsing through art and the wonders of the world.
Google Assistant. Instead of talking to yourself, you can talk to your Google Assistant on your Android device. On your Android phone, you can just swipe up on the bottom of your screen and say "Hey Google," and the assistant is ready to help. Ask for directions, what time the movie starts, or how to say "hi" in another language. There are many ways the Google Assistant can help you on your phone, smart TV, tablet or other device.
Google Maps Trek. You have seen Google Street View and maybe you have even seen the Google car driving around with the camera on top to get those views for Google Maps. (I just saw one today driving out of Mama’s Italian Restaurant, guess they were looking for a really good pizza.) Google Trek goes one step further and takes you places where you can only walk or climb to a particular location. Local guides travel to remote locations wearing a backpack camera and film the content for Google Trek. You can view the streets of Venice Italy and feel like you are walking through the city or climb Mont Blanc in France all without leaving your chair.
To use any of these resources you can type the title into Google and the link pops right up. Don’t forget, if you need assistance your friendly library staff is here to help you over the telephone at 941-681-3736.
Mother’s Day Hymn Sing
Don't forget about the fundraiser for the Lemon Bay Historical Society. They are having a Mother's Day Sing-along at 6 p.m. Mother’s Day, May 9, at the Englewood Methodist Church Sanctuary, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Pastor Don and Mary will lead the sing-along. Any donations received benefit the Lemon Bay Historical Society. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
