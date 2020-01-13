The date for the chamber's annual awards banquet is set for Feb. 6, and the location is The Hills Golf & Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and here is what will take place during the affair:
Our board president for 2019, Mary Smedley of Michael Saunders & Company, will be recognized for her service to the chamber, and we will recap the accomplishments for the year.
We'll recognize the members of our Board of Directors, and the 2020 board will be introduced and take part in the customary “swearing-in” ceremony.
The new board president, Jonathan Varner of Wampler Insurance and Financial Group, will be introduced and will share his vision for 2020.
The chamber's 2020 All Star members will be recognized.
Then our 2019 award winners will be announced. The award categories include: Excellence in Business for 1-5 Employees, Excellence in Business for 6-25 Employees, Excellence in Business for 26+ Employees, New Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year, the Bon Appetit Award for Daytime Dining, the Bon Appetit Award for Evening Dining, and the President’s Award.
Reservations are required to attend the banquet, and be made at EnglewoodChamber.com. The cost is $35, which includes an adult beverage. The menu options include prime rib, chicken piccata or grouper with crabmeat stuffing.
Attention All Star members, even though you receive complimentary tickets to the banquet, you must still RSVP and make your meal selection online.
Leadership Englewood
Our Leadership Englewood Class of 2020 has set up four "Celebrity Bartending" events to help raise funds. Each event has a theme and everyone is invited to participate. The dates, locations and themes are as follows:
• Jan. 28 at LaStanza for Roaring '20s Night.
• Feb. 24 at Ricaltini’s for Super Heroes Night.
• March 31 at Noy's Bistro for Vegas Night.
• April 27 at Libee’s Sports Bar for Sports Spectacular.
You’ll want to mark your calendar for the class project event for Leadership Englewood Class of 2020, which is set for May 16. More details will follow.
Networking
Business card exchanges are set for Feb. 12 at Mason Financial, March 11 at Southern Design Living, April 9 at Castle Air, May 13 at Steward Title, and June 10 at Centennial Bank.
Biz@Noon networking lunches are Jan. 16 at Isabella’s Bistro, Feb. 20 at Paraiso Mexican Grille & Bar, March 19 at Ricaltini’s, April 16 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, May 21 at Libee’s Sport Bar and Grill, and June 18 at Myakka Pines Golf Club.
Ed Hill is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at ed.hill@englewoodchamber.com or 941-474-5511.
