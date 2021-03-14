State legislators are talking about new laws as the state legislative session in underway.
Legislation can help or hurt your business. Your chamber is here to address potential changes coming to the business community. We will either support, oppose, or monitor legislation.
There are a number of potential changes that will benefit the business community:
• Alcohol to-go legislation would allow restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages to-go.
• E-fairness legislation would require online retailers, over a certain size, to collect and remit sales tax. This is needed to stop people from using our local brick-and-mortar businesses as dressing rooms to try on clothes, only to leave and purchase the same product on Amazon.
• Visit Florida reauthorization and funding would fund our state tourism marketing arm and remove the sunset date that was added in recent years. For every $1 invested in Visit Florida, more than $2 comes back to the state saving residents thousands.
Contact the chamber if there is something affecting your business. We are your voice and your advocate.
Milestone Members
Our Membership Committee kicked off a campaign to recognize our longest standing members. These “Milestone Members” have shown the chamber support through their continuous membership for generations. We share a ceremonial photo on social media, tell their history in our weekly newsletter, promote them on our digital billboard and acknowledge their support with a certificate of appreciation.
Every Friday we recognize a Milestone Member. Lasbury Tracy Realty has been a chamber member for 69 years, and was our first member recognized. Key Agency was recognized Friday for 63 years of continuous support.
Biz@Noon
Come support a local business, strengthen your connections and enjoy a delicious lunch from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 at Lighthouse Grill at Stump Pass, 260 Maryland Ave. (or Marker 17A). The grill will be hosting us outside on their Sunset Terrace and serving your choice of Cuban sandwich, pulled pork, or pasta primavera.
Each attendee will have the opportunity to introduce themselves in front of a group of approximately 50 people and showcase their business. Only a few seats remain. Register now at EnglewoodChamber.com.
Lunch & Learn
Every year, the chamber hosts free Lunch & Learn workshops for members. This month, March 25, we will have a workshop on how to use videos to promote your business. Your video will communicate with your customers and potential customers on an emotional level. It will add to your credibility, extend your reach, and increase business.
Whether you are introducing a new product, solving a problem or showing a testimonial, once you’ve created your video, make certain it’s found. This month's Lunch & Learn is sponsored by Paradise Exclusive Real Estate. Join us at 11:30 a.m. March 25 at the chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave. Seating is limited. Please register at www.EnglewoodChamber.com.
Doug Izzo is executive director of the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce and may be reached at doug.izzo@englewoodchamber.com or 941-475-5511.
