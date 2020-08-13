The Elsie Quirk Library is here to tell you that August is “Hopelessly Devoted To…” month.
Check out our display featuring what our staff members are devoted to, and let us help you find books, movies, audios, or information on what you’re devoted to — whether it’s hockey, birdwatching, jazz trombone, a free press, sumi-e, pirate lore, the history of democracy, Cuban cuisine, or anything in between, we can help you indulge, learn, and celebrate!
If you’re hopelessly devoted to romance, August is also Romance Awareness Month.
Check out our movie-night bundles! Each is a stack of hopeful and hopeless romance, from "The Remains of the Day," to "Carol," to "Loving," there’s a story to touch every heart.
Looking for local romance? Check out Elsie Quirk’s Florida Collection for novels, movies, and true life stories of love lost and found, from classic novels like "Their Eyes Were Watching God," to modern movies like "Moonlight," to abiding love overcoming ingrained prejudice in the true story "Rising Out of Hatred."
If you’re hopelessly devoted to friendship, check out our Epic Friendship movie bundles—with dramatic and unexpected loyalties the likes of "Thelma and Louise," "Betty and Coretta," or "Victoria and Abdul."
If you’re hopelessly devoted to libraries, give us a call, or stop by, and let us know why! We are, as always, devoted to our patrons, and are offering to-go programs in a bag for the asking — at our service desk or curbside.
For more information on library programs, services and resources, visit us at 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit www.scgov.net/government/departments/libraries.
