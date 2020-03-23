All Charlotte County Library locations are closed through April 12 due to the COVID-19 issues and the need for everyone to practice social distancing. For the latest information about COVID-19, visit the county website, www.charlottecountyfl.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Information.aspx.
We are thoroughly cleaning all facilities and materials while we are closed to ensure that everything is clean and safe when we reopen.
We are starting curbside service for those who would like to pick up requested items. We will be contacting all customers that currently have items on hold to find out if you would like to pick them up curbside or suspend the holds until the library opens.
We also have many resources that you can access from home to keep you occupied and entertained. Go to our Online Resources page at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/historical/Pages/Libraries-Online-Resources.aspx. Here are some you can link to through our system:
Cloud Library. Download this application to your device to access thousands of digital ebooks and audiobooks.
Hoopla. A web and mobile library media streaming platform for audio books, comics, e-books, movies, music, and TV. Hoopla allows you to download or stream media content.
Kanopy. An on-demand streaming video platform that offers films and documentaries.
RBDigital. A digital magazine service that offers access to hundreds of popular titles, such as The Economist, The New Yorker and Newsweek.
New York Times. Free online access to the New York Times from home.
Pronunciator. Personalized language courses designed by language educators that match your personal interests, occupation, learning goals, skill level, age, schedule and motivation.
We also have Readers Advisory resources on this page called "Select Reads" if you are looking for a new author or genre. The "Author Check" service allows you to track your favorite author, discover other authors your library has in stock, keep track of all the books in a series, see which titles are available in a book series, and receive an automatic email notification with this information. You may also search for a specific author using the search box. You can also browse by genre or subject group using the tabs at the top of the page that include fiction, non-fiction, top picks, teens and more.
The "New Book Alerts" link is a free service that lists the newest titles purchased by your library. You can choose to receive these alerts by email or RSS feeds. Categories include all fiction, top choices, all non-fiction, all multi-media and more. You can also get more specific within these categories to get just a list of all the new cookbooks recently added to the collection or limit it to the new mystery books available. These alerts not only apply to books but also to audio books, DVDs, and music CDs.
If you have any questions about how to access any of these online resources or how to use our curbside service for holds, please contact us at the Englewood Charlotte Library during normal library hours at 941-681-3736, or call the Charlotte County library closest to you.
The Englewood Charlotte Library at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776 in Englewood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.