It seems like every day or month is a national "something," but National Cookbook Month is something I can fully support.
If you have ever walked down the cookbook aisle at the Englewood Charlotte Library, you know that I love cookbooks and order almost every new one that I see coming out. I just looked it up and there are over 400 different cookbooks in just this library and that is not including those that you can order from other locations.
I know you can look up pretty much any recipe online, but where is the fun in that? Grab one of your mom’s old cookbooks and make one of your favorite recipes from childhood. My "go-to" for this is a large cookbook from 1952 in a ring binder that still calls for lard in many of the recipes. There is an old-fashioned tuna casserole recipe in it that is the best comfort food. Show off a picture of your creation online with the hashtag #NationalCookbookMonth to join in the national fun.
We have keto-friendly cookbooks, gluten-free options, vegetarian and vegan books, books about different international cuisines, dessert and baking books and so much more.
Here are just a few of my favorites:
"Taste of Home 5 Ingredient Cookbook: Incredible Meals Made Quick & Easy" by Taste of Home. Whenever I want to make something quick with what I have on hand, this is a great book to check out. It has recipes for appetizers, quick soups, simple entrees and yummy deserts all made with five ingredients or less.
"Kevin Belton's New Orleans Celebrations" by Kevin Belton. If you are hungry for some good old Cajun cooking, this book by the PBS chef and author is great. Recipes include Ham Croquettes with Pear Pepper Jelly, Bacon and Barbecue Quiche, Crawfish Enchiladas and Creole Tomato, and Crawfish Macaroni and Cheese, and many more. Many of the recipes have a bit higher degree of difficulty but it is worth the effort.
"Luscious Lemon Desserts" by Lori Longbotham. We live near Lemon Bay so you have to make some lemon desserts. I have made the Classic Lemon Bars, the Old-Fashioned Lemon Cookies and the Lemon Tart. I haven’t won any of the categories at the Lemon Dessert Contest yet, but my family gets to enjoy the practice treats.
You can stop in Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to pick out your favorite cookbook, or you can put them on hold online and pick them up using our contactless curbside pickup from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.
I hope you have been checking out the interesting virtual programming we have on our Facebook page and webpage at tinyurl.com/y3m79cxj. We are adding new programs and have craft kits that you can pick up at the library using our curbside service.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
