Things are getting better with the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out to more and more folks in our community.
Here at your Charlotte County libraries, we are continuing our virtual and outdoor programming schedule for now until we can bring back in-person programming, hopefully soon. Here are some of the virtual and outdoor programs happening this week:
March 22, Gender and Hypnosis. What if a woman, by use of hypnosis, could make her boyfriend only talk about subjects which interest her?
March 23, Teen Tuesday. YA Unboxing: Find your next great read as we unveil the new YA titles that have arrived during the month.
March 24, History in the Parks: Englewood Beach at Chadwick Park. Each month during the 2021 Centennial, a new sign will be dedicated in a Charlotte County park with images and information straight from the archives.
March 25, Career Campus. Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida's Career Campus is a certification program with demonstrated success in both training people in computer skills and awarding industry certifications in a variety of applications for both the PC and Mac.
March 26, Stories in the Shade. Join us for story time outside at McGuire Park, 21125 McGuire Ave, Port Charlotte, at 11 a.m. each week. Children ages 0-6 and their parents and caregivers are invited to join us for a nature-themed story time in the park. The same story time will be presented on both Friday and Saturday, so come on whatever day works best for you. Story time will be picnic-style, so bring a blanket or chair to sit on.
All month, Centennial Art Show. The Charlotte County Libraries & History Centennial Art Show features local artists and original works of art created or based on the books "Our Fascinating Past (Charlotte Harbor)," by Lindsey Williams and U.S. Cleveland, both the early years and later years editions, on exhibit until March 27 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information about our programs, visit the calendar at https://charlottefl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/events. All virtual programs are on the Charlotte County Community Services YouTube page, https://bit.ly/3vc8sA6.
I hope everyone is staying safe and healthy out there. If you need information about COVID-19 vaccination sites and how to sign up, please go to www.charlottecountyfl.gov/covid-19/. You can also call the Charlotte County Health Department with questions and to schedule an appointment at 866-200-9160.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
