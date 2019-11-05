There are times when I’m no longer a senior citizen. Instead, I’m a happy teenager.
Through the magic of music, I’m a teenager caught up in songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s, singing along to songs that transform me back in time.
That’s the power of music. It can uplift our mood, fill us with energy and transform us, whisking us away to another era.
Rotonda West DJ Leo Herbert gave me an incredible gift of a flash drive containing a huge collection of songs from every era. There are thousands of songs on that little gadget.
It was fun listening to the old standards of the 1940s that we seldom hear today, along with the big band songs and the best of jazz.
But for me, the real fun came when I heard songs of the ‘50s and ‘60s that stirred my heart.
What is it about the songs of our youth that get bedded in our brain forever?
At the end of the day, I have a hard time remembering what all I did that morning.
But there I was, singing all the words to songs I heard a half century ago.
Today, I can’t seem to memorize new information. I learn it, but a few weeks later it’s gone from my memory.
Yet, I have retained forever all the words to the songs I danced to as a teenager.
Even songs with silly words are forever in my mind.
There was a big smile on my face as I sang along to “Purple People Eater” and “The Green Door.”
What is it about those songs that stay in our minds forever?
Leo often plays music in nursing homes and memory units. He said patients with advanced Alzheimer’s are often slumped in wheelchairs unaware of their surroundings.
“But the real miracle sometimes happens when I play the music of their childhood. They become more alert and smile,” he says.
He told the story of a woman totally unresponsive to her surroundings — until he played a song from her past. “Her face changed and I could see her lips move as she remembered the words,” he recalled.
Researchers tell us listening to music activates our brains. Specific brain regions linked to memories and emotion are stimulated by familiar music.
It’s not just the words from the songs of my teenage years that come back to me. I also remember the feelings these songs invoked in me. When I dance to my favorite songs of the ‘50s, I am gloriously energized, unmindful of any physical limitations while I dance like a teenager.
Every now and then we take a dance lesson to learn some new steps. A day after the lesson, I can’t recall the steps I just learned.
But I still recall all the steps I did to my teenage music of so long ago – the cha-cha, the jitterbug, the stroll, even the Charleston dance we choreographed. Every generation had its music and its special songs.
My father grew up listening and dancing to the great ballads where every word was distinct and meaningful.
When he heard me play the 50s song, “Sh-Boom,” he questioned what it meant.
“What kind of song is Sh-Boom, Sh-Boom,” he asked.
The kind that will stay with you forever.
If you’re over 30, chances are good you remember every word, including the nonsensical lyrics.
Singer and songwriter Rita Beach says music can lift us up faster than anything else can. “Through music and lyrics we speak to the heart,” she says.
Scientists tell us it’s not our imagination. Music relaxes us, improves our mood, and gives us more energy. It can even help us sleep better.
The psychological effects of music can be powerful and wide-ranging. It can even make us feel like a kid again.
So go ahead. Play the music of your youth and feel the years fade away.
