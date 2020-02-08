ENGLEWOOD — Organizing the 18th annual Cracker Festival has been somewhat different than in year’s past.
For one, an annual funding source dried up.
Each year, the festival coordinators apply for a Englewood Community Redevelopment Advisory Board grant to help with expenses. In the past, the CRA has been generous to nonprofit groups and other promoting festivals and activities on West Dearborn. That changed Oct. 1, when the CRA began giving $1,000 grants as “one-time, start-up costs” for new events.
The Lemon Bay Historical Society, which has been organizing the Cracker Festival for 18 years, has had to be creative for finding funding.
“We now have to rent tents and the soundstage,” said Esther Horton, who is on the planning committee and is a member of the Lemon Bay Historical Society. “One tent can cost $900. It’s just a lot more this year than in the past.”
The Lemon Bay Historical Society presents the festival as a gift to the community. The society is not a large group, and they have been busy the last few years — especially the last two — moving the Historic Green Street Church and Museum from Green Street to its “forever home” on Indiana Avenue.
But they’ve stuck with the Cracker Festival, which is the culmination of the Lemon Bay Fest, a week of celebrating Englewood’s history.
“The fair is also a fundraiser for our community programs and our mission to preserve the rich history of the Lemon Bay area,” said committee member Carol Garrett.
This year’s edition is planned for Saturday at Pioneer Park on West Dearborn Steet.
Although admission is free, the board found new ways to fund the event. Last week, Horton visited several shops along Dearborn Street and other local businesses collecting $100 donations.
“Of course I wanted to help,” said Karen Tyree, owner of Ivy’s on Dearborn and member of the 2020 Leadership Englewood class. “I understand what a big undertaking it is to put on this festival. I’m glad to help.”
Horton and others received donations or services from the Arts Alliance of Lemon Bay Inc., Tony Babington Realtor Keller Williams, Bigfoot Cooling and Heating, Brian Faro Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, FPL, Jeff Joyce A Sound Beginning, Key Agency Inc., Lasbury-Tracy Realty Inc., Lemon Bay Garden Club, Michael J. Looney Electrical Contractor, Joe Maxx Coffee Company, Merrill’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Olde Village Publix, The Pioneer Days Committee, Pope Insurance, the Sarasota County Community Redevelopment Agency, Janet Shawen PA, Paradise Exclusive Real Estate, Jonathan Varner of Wampler Insurance & Financial Group and The Windsor of Venice.
The festival features a whip-cracking demonstration from the Bit of Hope Ranch, cast net demonstration, and interactions with animals from the Peace River Wildlife Center. There will be artists, authors, local merchants, and nonprofits including the Englewood Animal Society, plus food, crafts, and musical entertainment all day and featuring John L Tuff and Friends.
“We are excited to be performing again this year in the afternoon,” Tuff said on Facebook.
The Charlotte County Museum Society will be cooking swamp cabbage, the heart of the cabbage palm and a traditional delicacy for locals.
The committee hopes to have a record-breaking number of entries for the lemon dessert baking contest. Participants are asked to bring a dessert (pies, cookies, cakes, tarts, pudding) that includes lemons as a main ingredient to the Cracker Fair. Each must include a copy of the recipe with the entry. Entries will be accepted between 10 a.m.–11 a.m. Saturday. Judging is 11 a.m. to noon. Winners will be announced on the stage and prizes awarded in each category.
For more information, visit lemonbayhistory.com/crackerfair2020/.
