MURDOCK — Charlotte County commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request that will allow 17 homes on Rotonda property that had for years carried a parks and recreation land use designation.
"I would just say to anyone out there before you buy, do your due diligence, check to see what the underlying zoning is, for sure," Charlotte County Commissioner Joseph Tiseo said.
The 6.8 acres are along Par View Road where it meets Rotonda Circle in the Long Meadow neighborhood of Rotonda West. It is owned by Rotonda Golf Partners II LLC, which requested the change. The county has never owned the property or planned to put a park there, but it was designated as recreation property on county land use maps, since it was associated with the adjacent golf course.
Neighbors protested the proposed request at a Charlotte County Planning and Zoning Board meeting in March, but the volunteer advisory committee voted 3-2 for approval. Tuesday, commissioners heard no comments before they made their decision.
During the discussion Tiseo watched a video of the zoning board meeting where a number of residents said they were told that they were buying homes surrounded forever by open green space, park land that never could be developed.
"Your Realtor might have been doing what they thought best or what they knew," Tiseo suggested. "I find the use of the lots will be consistent with what's out (in Rotonda West)."
In the 1990s, Charlotte County designated that and other properties in its comprehensive plan as park lands, but the park land use designation wasn't requested by the owner. Since then, the county has more than enough park and preserved lands, Planning and Zoning Official Shaun Cullinan suggested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.