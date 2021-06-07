SARASOTA — Ever since his election to the Sarasota County Commission in 2016, Commissioner Mike Moran has directed his most scathing comments at the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County.
That agency conducts economic activity for the county under a contract.
Now, Moran wants to remove the EDC’s funding over the next three years and plans to bring up the proposal at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
The commissioner is proposing that the EDC funding be redirected to one of the commission’s priorities, a mental health district, the creation of which is the subject of a public hearing later Tuesday afternoon.
Moran first broached the idea of removing the funding during comments at the May 18 commission meeting.
“This has been a passion of mine since coming on to this board,” Moran said on May 18. “They’re burning up $1 million a year. I think enough is enough on this. I’m at the end of my rope.”
“We’re at a point where we’re seeing people from all over moving to Florida,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler added. “What have we done over the past year to get some of these businesses?”
During the ensuing discussion, the other three commissioners also expressed varying degrees of dissatisfaction with the EDC, but also praised former Deputy County Administrator Dave Bullock for stepping in as the agency’s interim chief executive officer after the resignation of Mark Huey two years ago.
In an email sent late Friday afternoon to the EDC board members, Bullock sounded the alarm regarding the item on Tuesday’s agenda.
“One of our primary tasks is to market Sarasota County to prospective businesses,” Bullock wrote.
“We are now seeing increased interest and response to our marketing efforts promoting Sarasota County as a good place to do business. Much of our work is done through partnership with other organizations. We work closely with all the Chambers of Commerce, Visit Sarasota County, the Cities and other business organizations. In fact, those organizations all worked closely to make the small business loans and CARES funding a success,” he wrote.
Bullock went on to add that since the start of the year new and existing businesses had added 337 new jobs in the county.
Tuesday’s commission meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the first-floor chambers at the Sarasota County Administration, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. The meeting may be viewed on the county’s YouTube channel at https://bit.ly/3cs23ZE.
