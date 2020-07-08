SARASOTA — Manasota Key property owners thought they had a commitment from Sarasota County, and Wednesday they pleaded with county commissioners not to break that commitment.
They didn’t get what they wanted.
Several property owners along the key made statements before and during Wedneday's Sarasota County Commission discussion, using the open-to-the-public comments time and through an online portal. They said they were under the impression that their share of the $9.5 million project would be no more than 20% of the cost, and that they could pay it over seven years.
After a 40-minute discussion that included a staff presentation, commissioners voted unanimously approving the staff recommendation for the boundaries of the municipal services benefit unit, and the cost allocation to property owners within the district for the beach renourishment project.
That project was completed during the spring.
The final figure approved by commissioners came in at 21.78%, after staff deducted funds from a state grant, the mobilization costs, the county’s share, and expanded the number of properties included in the MSBU.
Under the newest tabulation, non-beachfront property owners who receive a recreational benefit from the project will pay $530 per year starting with the 2021 tax bill. Property owners in the gap area will pay between $2,460 to $3,420, depending upon the width of their beachfront.
Property owners who received sand, a direct benefit, will pay the most — between $5,980-$8,690 — calculated upon the width of their beachfront.
These assessments were reduced from a June 3 presentation to commissioners when staff was projecting the MSBU allocation would come in at 24% of the total cost.
The so-called gap area is 24 property owners in the middle of the project area who refused to sign agreements with the state to create a required erosion control line. These properties were not included in the project and received no sand. However, they did later grant temporary easements to the county allowing sand to be piped over their beach property, thus reducing the cost of the project somewhat.
These property owners have complained several times to commissioners about their inclusion in the MSBU, but county staff and an independent consultant determined that they would receive a benefit from the project.
Commissioner Charles Hines said he disagreed with these property owners saying “…there is value to the entire area from the renourishment project.”
Staff will return to commissioners in the fall with ordinance that will enable the county to levy the assessments.
Email: jondaltonwr@gmail.com
