For Farlow’s on the Water in Englewood, it all started with Mona Mandel.
Before restaurants had consistent COVID-19 safety guidelines, the longtime Farlow’s server started stitching masks for her coworkers.
“April 6 was the first day that Mona had made enough masks for everybody,” said co-owner Laurie Farlow.
When the dining room reopened a month later, Farlow said, “all our staff had been used to face masks for a month. It was just a given that we’d stay in them.
“When we first reopened, there were a lot of big changes for us, to let people coming in the door feel comfortable.
“We had a sanitizer/busser, hostesses wiping down all the handles every half-hour, paper menus, nothing on the tables, 6-foot separation, plexiglass dividers at the inside booths, the hostess stand moved outside, distancing stickers on the floor. We installed new umbrellas and misting fans in the garden.
“We check temperatures in our break area, and no one’s allowed inside without a mask.
“Gloves aren’t required of front-of-the-house staff, but ours change gloves after each customer contact. We go through three to four cases of gloves a day. That’s how we started, and we’ve kept everybody safe that way.
“It was a very large investment and a commitment that’s just part of doing business these days.”
On nearby Manasota Key, Lock ‘N Key Restaurant and SandBar Tiki & Grille co-owner Sue Atamanchuk admitted that she and Farlow were winging it in the beginning, consulting each other daily and trying to do all the right things with social distancing, disinfection and masks.
Now, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) has officially recognized 100 restaurants across the state for the same level of commitment that Farlow’s, Lock ‘N Key, SandBar and six other local establishments have upheld from the start.
In early July, the FRLA launched a new standard for hospitality safety and sanitation practices: the FRLA Seal of Commitment.
When guests see a Seal of Commitment sticker on the door and plaque on the wall, they can be confident that the business is sanitary and safe, and its staff well-trained.
To qualify for the seal, businesses must meet specific sanitization standards and ensure that all managers have current ServSafe food manager certification, all employees have a current SafeStaff food handler certificate and all employees have completed the new FRLA COVID-19 Sanitation and Safety Course.
The 90-minute training reviews not only sanitization and employee measures, such as taking temperatures, asking safety questions, having appropriate procedures for sick employees and wearing masks, but also how to be warm and welcoming while wearing a mask.
“We wanted to be among the first 100 in the state with a Seal of Commitment,” Farlow said. “And part of it was because we already had so many guidelines in place. We just needed that last piece of training.”
Atamanchuk said, “Everybody — bartenders, bussers, servers, hostesses, even our drivers and two dedicated front-of-the-house sanitizers at each restaurant — has had the FRLA training now.”
“Part of qualifying is submitting your current best practices, such as cleaning and sanitizing,” Laurie Farlow explained. “Both of us were fortunate to have much of that already in place.”
“We’re very proud to have the Seal of Commitment,” said Atamanchuk. “It shows that we care. We care about our staff. We care about our guests. And we’re doing our best to keep them all safe.”
Also in the first 100 to achieve the FRLA Seal of Commitment are Punta Gorda’s Burg’r Bar and Village Fish Market & Restaurant; Venice’s Sharky’s On the Pier, Fins at Sharky’s and Snook Haven; and Paradise Grill in Nokomis.
