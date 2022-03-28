NORTH PORT — If money were no object, North Port nonprofits would create a one-stop human services shop for its most needy and vulnerable residents.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center recently teamed up recently with nonprofit groups, North Port High School and North Port Library staff to learn more about the needs in the city.
The Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center’s incoming Chief Operating Officer Charlene Altenhain explained that dozens of nonprofits representing children, adults, veterans, and referral services are available at the human services building in Sarasota.
The nonprofits rent space at the center for $8 per square foot.
During the two-hour session Wednesday, Jon Thaxton, senior vice president for community investment of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, asked participants to explain how having those same opportunities for North Port would help the community and where would it be located in the city.
The group said there’s a lack of transportation for residents on the east end of North Port because the county bus doesn’t go beyond Toledo Blade Boulevard.
The county also canceled bus routes and replaced them with On-Demand service, which doesn’t serve all of the city including to Wellen Park.
The county also canceled travel vouchers to help needy residents use public transportation.
Representatives from Children First explained there’s a real need for more affordable child care and early childhood classes for North Port families.
They recently converted a prekindergarten classroom into childcare class which bumped children from the kindergarten readiness program.
Most agreed parents can’t afford to pay $200 for a week of day care for a child. Therefore, there’s always a waiting list for Children First in North Port which operates on a sliding scale and offers free pre-K.
There’s also a need for before and after school programs, said Joan Morgan of Holly’s Hope, a suicide prevention group in North Port. She said middle and high school students are dropped off by their parents at the Morgan Family Center as early as 5 a.m.
The community center is near North Port High School and Heron Creek Middle School and is a safe place for students before and after school.
“There are hundreds of students who are at the center,” she said. “Those who pledge to be drug free through the D-Fy program get a free one-year membership. There are as many as 3,000 students who have memberships through that program. That’s a lot of students. The only other option for many of these students is to go home to an empty home.”
Shannon Fusco, North Port High School principal, said some students don’t go to the Morgan Center and hang out because they are working nearly full-time hours.
“There’s a large number of juniors and seniors who live independently,” she said. “They work to pay for what they need. They ask if they can make payments for the basics like their cap and gown. So we don’t get to see them at school activities because they are working.”
Ginger Miranda from North Port Forward asked if there are internship opportunities for businesses to help train students and for them to get local jobs and stay here after they graduate. Fusco said there’s an on-the-job training program, but students need to be paid because they have real expenses.
The group consensus is if service providers shared a large building in North Port, it would make it much easier to form partnerships to help the homeless, offer a place with wifi for those who can’t afford it or isn’t available in dead zones in the city, have a volunteer to help those without computers to apply for Medicaid or food stamps.
The group agreed there would be one central place for community resources and could offer mental-health services, counseling, a step-down program which is a progressive transition from restrictive housing to the general population and many other services.
Some parents complained it takes two or more months to get mental health appointments for their children, usually outside of North Port.
“When a student is in crisis or suicidal, they can’t wait for weeks, they need the help now,” Morgan said. “It’s unfair that there’s only one mental health counselor in school with a case load of 20 students or that the schools have to share a counselor.”
The group said possible locations for a human services center included the Dallas White Park complex, the Salvation Army campus or some place near existing bus routes. Some said there needs to be two centers with one on the east end of town.
The foundation and Glasser/Schoenbaum Human Services Center will use the information to work on possible solutions or better partnerships to bring services to North Port or further help nonprofits.
