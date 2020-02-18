ENGLEWOOD — With the number of hepatitis A cases swelling in Florida and the flu becoming a bigger concern than the coronavirus right now, an Englewood group is taking steps to keep residents healthier.
The CHAT group — made up of local nonprofits, community advocates, church members and the Sarasota County Health Department — agreed on some steps to boost services and resources for Englewood.
The goal: to get hepatitis A and flu shots to as many people as possible.
One idea was having hepatitis A shots available at well-attended events including hurricane expos and other community gatherings. Another is to schedule the Sarasota County mobile health unit outside a local bar or restaurant and offering the shots to patrons. It’s been done in Sarasota.
The group is trying to be proactive after learning there’s been 239 hepatitis A cases in Florida since January. Florida has reported 4,184 hepatitis A cases since Jan. 1, 2018, causing Surgeon General Scott Rivkees to issue a Public Health Emergency.
Meanwhile, the flu, or influenza, has become a widespread problem in the state.
John Sinnott said the state has more pressing health risks right now.
“Influenza is the elephant in the room no one is talking about,” John Sinnott told members of the Senate’s Health Policy Committee this week, as reported by the News Service of Florida. Sinnott is a Tampa General Hospital physician and University of South Florida faculty member.
“It’s killing people,” he said.
The US has seen 31 million cases of flu or flu-like illnesses between October and Feb. 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. More than 25,000 have died of the flu.
SNAP benefits
Another topic the group tackled is how needy seniors or families without computers can apply for federal programs. Last year, the Department of Children and Families, which oversees the SNAP benefits program, closed its office in North Port which was the closest for in-person help with Medicaid, temporary cash for rent and utilities and food assistance for families and pregnant women.
One of the only places for locals to apply online is 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Wednesdays, by appointment or walk-ins, whenever time permits, at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Grove City.
CHAT members are looking for more locations in Englewood where a computer is available for those who need to apply for benefits. They discussed partnering with Englewood Helping Hand, churches and the Elsie Quirk Library.
Last year, DCF asked local nonprofits to step up and help with applicants who need in-person assistance. North Port Social Services offered to help Englewood and North Port residents if a trained worker or volunteer will come to the office on Pan American Boulevard in North Port once a week.
CHAT members want to invite a member of All Faiths Food Bank to a meeting after learning that agency has a trained worker who can help the needy apply for SNAP benefits.
