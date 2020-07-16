Kiwanis Shoes for Kids
The Sunrise Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is continuing to collect new pairs of shoes for donation to Charlotte County students in need. For a list of collection sites, visit shoesforkidsproject.org. Monetary donations can also be made to Sunrise Kiwanis, 489 Market Circle, Unit 308 Port Charlotte, FL 33953. For more information, call Christy Smith at 941-769-0864.
Graduation celebration
The 2020 Charlotte/Sarasota Graduation Committee is planning an event to celebrate the area’s seniors at 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 at Fellowship Church, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda West. The large building holds 1,500 people, allowing for social distancing. It will be a simple ceremony, with a short opening address. Each student’s name will be called to walk across the stage while their graduation picture is on the background screen and their achievements read, they will then be handed either their own diploma or our created diploma. The event will be live streamed for those who can’t attend. The committee is asking those seniors interested to send their name, graduating school, a jpeg photo and a short list of the achievements and where they will be continuing with their education or what they will be doing after graduation to 2020CharSarCoGrads@gmail.com. For more information, call Jen Constant at 941-681-1561.
Rotonda Circle closed
Rotonda Circle between Pine Valley Court and Tee View Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Friday. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Charlotte County Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Caroline Wannall at 941-764-4304 or Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Online native plant workshop
A Florida-friendly yard uses no fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides, uses virtually no water, costs less and requires far less maintenance than a traditional grass lawn. People for Trees, a non-profit native tree advocacy group since 1997, will host a Florida-friendly Yard Virtual Workshop from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Participants may view the presentation using Zoom. Those who register will also receive handouts that list the best drought-tolerant and native plants, shrubs, and trees for this area. There will be a Q&A period after the presentation. To register, contact Alice White, treelady12001@yahoo.com. For more information, call 941-468-2486.
Blood drive in Rotonda
The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club and Faith Lutheran Church will team up for a blood drive, bringing the The Big Red Bus to town from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, to the church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda West. The bus is a medical vehicle and is a safe location to visit for your donation. Due to spacing requirements, only two donors are allowed on the bus at one time so it is necessary to schedule an appointment for your donation. Everyone will have their temperature taken prior to entering, and all donors will receive a free wellness check, free canvas tote and all donated pints of blood will be tested for the Covid-19 Antibody. You will be asked to check on-line within four days of donation for your antibody results. Appointments are required. Call 610-952-1333.
Englewood Democratic Club
The Englewood Democratic Club will be holding it’s first virtual Zoom Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 22. Reconnect with fellow Democrats without a mask. Pioneer Days Chairperson Chris Phelps will speak about preliminary plans for a Virtual Pioneer Days Celebration this fall. Sign up at www.mobilize.us/sarasotacountydec/event/287360/. Call 941-270-3441, email englewooddemclub@gmail.com, visit www.englewooddemclub.org or Englewood FL Dems.
Englewood Beach Putt Putt
Team registration is open for the Englewood Chamber of Commerce’s 4th Annual Englewood Beach Putt Putt mini golf tournament. The Putt Putt features teams of four, traveling to nine restaurants to play one hole at each. Team cost is $80, and the number of teams is limited to 60. Costumes are encouraged, and this year’s theme is “Red, White and Blue.” To ensure the safety of the players and restaurant employees, the chamber has changed up the format quite a bit from past years. More information and registration can be found on the Chamber’s website at EnglewoodChamber.Com.
Football skills camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present the Off the Grid football skills and agility camp featuring certified trainer Alex Portee. The camp is for players 5 to 14 years old and is $25 per session. A final session for skill players is 10 a.m. to noon July 18 at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Football, cheer signups
The Englewood Area Athletic Association, parent organization for the Englewood Cats football and cheer programs, are holding online registration for the fall 2020 season. The organization entered the American Youth Football in 2019. The first practice is set for 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Larry Nicol Filed at Ann Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Practices are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Register at www.playyon.com/eaaa. Click the registration link for required documents. To volunteer or to donate to the organization, email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or visit the Englewood Cats 2020 Facebook page and send a message.
‘Yard of the Year’
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port is celebrating its 55th anniversary by presenting its “Yard of the Year” contest. Judges are looking for some of the most beautifully and creatively landscaped front yards in North Port. Yards must be designed and maintained by the homeowner or tenant. Judging will take place from the street and will be based on general overall appearance, maintenance, neatness and most importantly, curb appeal.
Three winners will be selected. Winners will receive a “Yard of the Year” sign to place on their property for one year and will be special guests at the Allamanda Garden Club 55th Anniversary luncheon on Nov. 20. Photos of each yard will be featured on the Allamanda Garden Club website, social media sites as well as in local newspapers. In addition, winners will be featured on the Chat with Pat Radio Show on WKDW 97.5FM.
Application and additional guidelines are available on the Allamanda Garden Club website, allamandagardenclub.com. Deadline is Sept. 15. Judging will begin the following week. Winners will be announced October 2020. For more information, call Emily Panek at 941-423-0743.
