Road closure
North Port Boulevard, from the Cocoplum Waterway bridge to Appomattox Drive, is being resurfaced through June 25. Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. The road will be closed Monday and Tuesday from the Cocoplum Waterway bridge to Greenwood Avenue. Crews will be replacing the road base. On Wednesday-Thursday, one lane will be closed on North Port Boulevard, from the Cocoplum Way bridge to Appomattox Drive. Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway.
Virus testing in Englewood
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County will offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment for Englewood-South Sarasota County residents from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 24 at Englewood Sports Complex, 1300 S River Road, Englewood. There will be 100 tests available. Testing is prioritized for anyone currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, or shortness of breath) and people who work in a health-care setting, however there are slots available for others without current symptoms seeking a test. To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
Football camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present a One Dream, One Team free youth football camp at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Camp sessions for boys and girls ages 5-9 are 6-8 p.m. June 16 and June 18. Sessions for ages 10-14 are 6-8 p.m. June 23-25. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Football skills camp
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present the Off the Grid football skills and agility camp featuring certified trainer Alex Portee. The camp is for players 5 to 14 years old and is $25 per session. Camp sessions are June 20 and June 27. Sessions for skilled position players are July 11 and July 18. All sessions are 10 a.m. to noon at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
Blood drive
Key Agency will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 in the parking lot of the business, 1201 S McCall Road, Englewood. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be there. There will be free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors, along with a free OneBlood T-shirt, a coupon for Culvers, and a wellness check. Please bring photo ID. Visit www.OneBlood.org/donate-now and use the sponsor code 11246.
Sailing camp
The Englewood Sailing Association has changed the schedule for its annual “Learn to Sail” camp.
The new dates announced this week are July 6-10, July 13-17 and July 27-31. The dates were pushed back over concerns surrounding the COVID-10 pandemic. Sailing Association members are incorporating social distancing and cleaning procedures in place and will use the month of June to practice them.
The Learn to Sail camps are for youngsters aged 10-17 who know how to swim. Sessions are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. The course is offered at $150. Students must know how to swim. Boats and books are provided. Need-based scholarships are available. For more information log on to www:englewoodsailing.org or call 941-451-9856.
Intermediate and advanced sailing courses are also offered. Adult sailing is also available for members. For more information, visit www.swflymca.org/programs/ online-program-registration, then select “Specialty Camp” then “2020 Sailing Camp.”
Football, cheer signups
The Englewood Area Athletic Association, parent organization for the Englewood Cats football and cheer programs, are holding online registration for the fall 2020 season. The organization entered the American Youth Football in 2019. The first practice is set for 6-8 p.m. July 20 at Larry Nicol Filed at Ann Dever Park, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Practices are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Register at www.playyon.com/eaaa. Click the registration link for required documents. To volunteer or to donate to the organization, email englewoodcatspw@gmail.com or visit the Englewood Cats 2020 Facebook page and send a message.
St. David’s Jubilee Center
St. David’s Jubilee Center of Englewood announced its free Clothes Closet will reopen June 30 from 10 a.m. to noon. Due to COVID-19, to ensure the safety of our volunteers, no clients may enter the building. Please ring the doorbell at the ramp to alert volunteer, and complete the form outside. The volunteer will fill the order and bring clothes outside.
The Food Pantry is open 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Wednesday. Each family will receive a box of food based on the number of members in their household and if the family has children. Also available are hygiene products, paper goods, and toiletries. Bread and pastries donated by Publix are given out daily to those in need.
The Jubilee Center will begin accepting gently used, laundered summer clothing and shoe donations from 9-10 a.m. June 23 for clients. Donations are limited to two sealed plastic bags of clothing per household donation. Men’s gym shoes size 10-10½ and mens jeans size 30-34 are greatly needed. For more information, call 941-681-3550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.