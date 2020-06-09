LIBERTY TREE PATRIOTS
Liberty Tree Patriots will resume meeting at their regular time and place at 6:30 p.m. today, June 9, at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. The group meets there the second Tuesday of each month. Masks are optional. There will be patriotic flag waving before the meeting, beginning at 5 p.m. Bring your own flag or sign or use one provided. For more information, contact Randy McLendon at randy@LibertyTreePatriots.com or 941-504-5675.
FOOTBALL CAMP
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present a One Dream, One Team free youth football camp at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Camp sessions for boys and girls aged 5-9 are 6-8 p.m. June 16 and June 18. Sessions for ages 10-14 are 6-8 p.m. June 23-25. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
FOOTBALL SKILLS CAMP
The North Port Mustangs Boosters will present the Off the Grid football skills and agility camp featuring certified trainer Alex Portee. The camp is for players 5 to 14 years old and is $25 per session. Camp sessions are June 20 and June 27. Sessions for skilled position players are July 11 and July 18. All sessions are 10 a.m.-noon at Larry Thoennissen Field, 4946 City Center Blvd., North Port. Register at leaguelineup.com/npbooster.
LEMON BAY ATHLETIC PHYSICALS
Lemon Bay High School athletes can get a free physical from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday in the small gym at LBHS, 2201 Placida Road, Englewood. These will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. The school will practice social distancing, so athletes need to remain in their cars until called. Temperatures will be checked, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher cannot enter. Athletes must have the EL2 physical form completed, including parent signature, before entering. Download the form on FHSAA.org, under the forms tab at the bottom of the page, or pick one up at the school before Thursday.
DEMOCRATIC VIRTUAL TOWN HALL
The Englewood Sarasota County Democratic Precinct Organization (precincts 527, 543 and 545) is sponsoring an Englewood Town Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday via Zoom to raise awareness of the School Board election Aug. 18. Speakers are Dan DeLeo, president of Sarasota Citizens for Better Schools, Norine Hemping, Founder of Citizens for Quality Public Education of Collier County; and School Board candidates Tom Edwards and David Graham. Each candidate will speak, and a question-and-answer session will follow. Go to www.mobilize.us/sarasotacountydec/event/277473/ to sign up and receive an email with instructions on entering the Zoom meeting.
BLOOD DRIVE
Key Agency will host a blood drive from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 24 in the parking lot of the business, 1201 S McCall Road, Englewood. The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be there. There will be free COVID-19 antibody testing for all donors, along with a free OneBlood T-shirt, a coupon for Culvers, and a wellness check. Please bring photo ID. Visit www.OneBlood.org/donate-now and use the sponsor code 11246.
