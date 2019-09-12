Charlotte County celebrated the opening of the $9 million Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday. The 23,000-square-foot center includes exercise equipment, a gymnasium for basketball, pickleball, open gym and a large room for mahjong, cards, mom-and-tot time, and dominoes. For more information, call 941-681-3743.

sun photos by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

