ENGLEWOOD — On Sept. 26, 2019, Kyhler Edman, 15, made the ultimate sacrifice. While trying to protect his 5-year-old sister from an armed intruder in their Port Charlotte home, Kyhler was attacked and killed.
To never forget his heroism, the Charlotte County Do the Right Thing scholarship program dedicated a financial award in Edman's name. The $1,000 scholarship was recently given to Lemon Bay High School senior Abigail Turner.
Also during the first-ever on-line ceremony, the Do The Right Thing program gave $1,000 scholarships to LBHS seniors Chloe Browder and Brianna Hensey-Claudio.
Despite COVID-19 spoiling fundraisers for some nonprofits, LBHS seniors earned thousands of dollars from 127 scholarships related to leadership, athletics, military and community service.
"They didn't suffer," said Teresa Dailey, longtime LBHS career counselor. "The community came through in a big way. We may have had a few groups who couldn't give this year, but we had some new ones that came in with new money for our graduates. It balanced out. The seniors received about the same amount in scholarships as in the past."
The Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary didn't disappoint this year. The club gave dozens of $1,000 scholarships to students including Juliana Bonnan, Chloe Browder, Hailey Brown, Abriana Chavez, James Joiner, Aiden Moore, John Moore, Lexi Odenbach, Kellie Redmann, Hannah Schoff, Abigail Turner, Laura Keller, Sarah Hamsher, Jessica MacDonald, Quinn Barber, Etienne Beaugrand, Adam Berry, Caleb Joyce, Abigail Parker, Jonathan Russell, Rose Bauer, Caitlin Forsythe, Ashley Hutchinson, William Huthman, Cayla Moser, Selena Beaulieu, Karoline Bellamy, Daniel Burgos-Mingrone, Gabriel Casanova, Craig Conlon, Andrew Corcoran, Olivia Gibb, Jason Hao, Andrew Hedderman, Brianna Hensey-Claudio, Aiden Koss, Katie Krohn, Hannah Krzysiak, Sabrina Lopez, Alexandra Mason, Collin McCarty, Noah Pirro, Eden Pollock, Adam Boyd, Veronica De Los Santos, Kara Handwork, Cody Lambert, Harley Rusher, Austin Scheetz, Amber Schoeneck, Spencer Stephens, Kaitlyn Tucker and Sabrina Lefebvre.
Lefebvre also received the Selby Scholar Program award.
The Kiwanis Foundation of Englewood Cape Haze gave Madison Gentile $250, along with Katie Krohn, Lexi Odenbach, Abigail Parker, Kellie Redmann, Harley Rusher, Austin Scheetz and Abigail Turner. Veronica De Los Santos received $1,000.
Every senior's class photo and name was in a slide presentation for each scholarship they earned. Some seniors including Olivia Gibb received multiple scholarships including $1,000 from St. Andrew Scottish Society, $1,000 from the Lemon Bay Woman's Club and $1,500 the Conservancy & Community Trust of South Gulf Cove. Chloe Straub also earned the Conservancy $1,500 scholarship.
For seniors like Aidan Moore, the recipient of the Bill Wellbaum Memorial Scholarship, it means receiving $3,000 for college each year for four years.
Karoline Bellamy, Cameron Hinkle, Aidan Moore, Abigail Turner and Nicholas Dowgiallo each received four-year scholarships for $5,000 from the Boca Grande Woman's Club.
The Elks gave Adam Berry, Caleb Joyce and Abigail Parker each $1,000 scholarships. Carly Brzostek and Austin Scheetz each received a four-year scholarship of $3,000. The Edgewater Club gave Caleb Joyce and Maria Pina $1,000 scholarships.
Seniors earned scholarships for leadership, growing up in Englewood, achieving goals in technical college, the health care profession and from foundations and trusts.
Englewood Elementary School awarded $250 to Quinn Barber, Etienne Beaugrand, Jason Hao, Alexandra Mason. They gave $500 to Chloe Browder and Bailey Grossenbacher. She also received $500 from the Johan and Caroline R. Breuggeman Scholarship along with Laura Keller, Collin McCarty, Zoe Melo Alexandra Mason and Andrew Corcoran.
L.A. Ainger Jr High-Gulf Coast Community Foundation awarded Adam Boyd a $1,422 scholarship and Kaitlyn Tucker received $1,421. Brianna Hensey-Claudio received $1,000 along with Chloe Straub. Straub also received $500 from the Englewood Area Board of Realtors, along with Derick Dagg, Brianna Hensey-Claudio, Laura Keller and Jonathan Russell.
The $1,000 Vineland Elementary School PTO Scholarship went to Sophia Ferrell.
Natalie Brown and Abriana Chavez, received $2,000 from the Florida P.E.O. Chapter JA. The Englewood Lions gave Lexi Odenbach $1,000 along with Harley Rusher.
Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood gave $1,000 each to Jenna Lyons and Lexi Odenbach. In honor of longtime Englewood educator Marcia Louden, Kids' Needs awarded Fraser Hodges $1,000.
The $2,000 Englewood United Methodist Men's Fellowship Scholarship went to Fraser Hodge.
Local business Hamsher Homes awarded Spencer Stephens $1,500 along with Reese DeBoer.
Quinn Barber received $500 from the Hinck Private Wealth Management Scholarship along with Hailey Brown, Madison Gentile, Brianna Hensey-Claudio, Sabrina Lefebvre Maria Pina and Kellie Redmann.
Billy Kimberlin Roofing gave Daniel Burgos-Mingrone a $500 scholarship. The Charlotte Community Foundation Health Professionals gave $5,000 each to Sabrina Lefebvre and Kellie Redmann.
The Englewood Chamber gave Quinn Barber and Amber Schoeneck each $1,000. Eva Waukazo received $1,000 from the Charlotte County Computer Group Corp. Senior Andrew Corcoran earned A Better Shot Junior Golf Foundation four-year scholarship of $750.
McDonald's Education awarded Christine Ament a $1,000 scholarship. Nathan Brock received $500.
The Tom & Annette Dignam Family Trust gave $500 scholarships to Quinn Barber, Verinica De Los Santos, Brianna Hensey-Claudio, John Moore, Kellie Redmann, Chloe Straub, Abigail Turner. The same seniors received the George Dignam Memorial Scholarship.
Receiving $1,500 from the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce were Karoline Bellamy, Andrew Corcoran, Laura Keller, Katie Krohn, Kaitlyn Tucker and Abigail Turner. Karoline Bellamy, who won the senior class speech contest, earned $2,500 from the Englewood Area Performing Arts Association and $3,000 from the Lemon Bay Playhouse.
The $1,000 Charlotte Technical School scholarship went to Caleb Joyce, Etienne Beaugrand, Adam Berry, and Abigail Parker. Caleb Joyce also received $1,000 from the Sons of the American Legion Post 113 along with Fraser Hodges, Olivia Gibb, Lexi Odenbach, Adam Berry and Abigal Turner.
GTWC Rotonda West Women's Club gave $1,500 to Erika Carrasco, Fraser Hodges and Etienne Beaugrand. He also received a $1,000 technical scholarship from the Englewood Elks Post 2378.
The Rotonda Men's Golf Association gave Adam Berry $500, Derick Dagg and Sabrina Lopez, Zoe Melo, Aidan Moore, Lexi Odenbach, Eden Pollock, Jonathan Russell, and Grayce Robertson each $1,000. Robertson also received $500 from the Family Garden Club of Englewood.
Rotonda Elkettes 2710 gave $1,000 to Madison Gentile, Fraser Hodges and Michael O'Donnell.
Christian Chandler and Jenna Lyons received $500 from Myakka Elementary School. CHC Military Officers of America Association gave Austin Scheetz a four-year, $1,000 scholarship.
Lexi Odenbach and Jonathan Russell each received $1,000 from the VFW Auxiliary, Clyde E. Lassen Post 10178.
Charlotte County Fair Arts awarded $500 Veronica De Los Santos. Hailey Brown received $250 from the Imami Science award. The Charlotte County Concert Band Scholarship went to Laura Keller for $500.
St. David's Episcopal Church awarded Adam Berry, Zoe Melo, and Ashley Hutchinson each $1,000. Caitlin Forsythe received a $1,500 WOW Scholarship from the Women of Windward.
Carley Brzostek received $3,000 from the Lemon Bay Playhouse along with Fraser Hodges.
The $500 Missy Christie Environmental Stewardship Scholarship went to Alexandra Mason and Grayce Robertson. Kara Handwork received $1,000.
The Captain Don Cerbone Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Rebecca Collins, Derick Dagg, Reese DeBoer, Sebastian Holmes, Daniel Tomasky and $1,500 to Nathan Brock.
Sabastian Hart, Bridget Madden and Jonathan Russell received the Charlotte Technical College Dual Enrollment $250 scholarship. Take Stock in Children awarded Hailey Styles four-year tuition to college. The Englewood Postal Workers gave Chloe Browder $1,000. Lemon Bay High School Retired Teachers & Staff gave Samantha Kunkle and Zoe Melo $500 each.
Rose Bauer received the Rotonda Elks 2710 Community Service Scholarship for $500 along with Kaitlyn Tucker, Aiden Koss and Coby Lambert.
The Education Athletic and Excellence $500 scholarship went to Hailey Brown, Craig Conlon, Jasmine Fraser, Aidan Moore, Kellie Redmann, Harley Rusher, Chloe Straub, Kaitlyn Tucker and Bailey Grossenbacher. Kindness Counts went to Bailey Grossenbacher who also received $1,000 from the Rotary Club of Placida S4TL. The club also gave $1,000 to Ashley Hutchinson.
From Big Brothers Big Sisters' two $1,500 scholarships were given to Sabrina Lefebvre and Austin Scheetz. Kaitlyn Tucker received the Lemon Bay American Legion $1,000 scholarship.
Scholarships are available to seniors on June 24 at Lemon Bay High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.