ENGLEWOOD — Members of the Community Health Action Team of Englewood are concerned about senior citizens in isolation for too long without much human contact.
CHAT member Karen Hartfield of Fearless Heart Counseling in Venice said she worries people may not know how much they are needed by some local organizations.
"I'm worried about people becoming depressed because they have been at home by themselves for so long," Hartfield said. "I think there are groups out there like Meals on Wheels or Englewood Helping Hand that may need volunteers who can safely help out some of these groups.
"What people need to understand is when they are helping others, they greatly benefit from it," she said. "It's the summer, and some of these groups need people to step up and help. Some people may be looking for things to do. There's a great need for help right now during the off season."
Dr. Finolia Idahosa, who owns Safe & Guard Home Health Care, agreed.
"I tried looking for volunteers to help me, even if they made phone calls from home," she said. "We are in a pandemic and need to do things differently. I didn't get many takers because they wanted to be paid, but right now having volunteers help would help my small business. I bet there are other businesses and nonprofits that could use help right now."
The group seeks groups in need of volunteers so CHAT can help spread the word on its newly revamped website and Facebook pages.
Idahosa also asked if there's a need to open a group home in Sarasota or Charlotte counties. While some in the group said yes, they were concerned about it being near Sarasota County Area Transit bus stops. Some of the routes in the Venice, North Port and Englewood area have been cut or reduced.
COVID-19 testing
This week, South County residents can get tested in Venice. To be evaluated today, participants must make an appointment from the site open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Avenue South on the island of Venice.
"When the numbers spiked last week, the drive up locations were flooded at the University Town Center Mall site," said Ashley Spangler, liaison for the Sarasota Health Department, which organizes the meetings. "Now those sites in Sarasota don't have lines. They are first-come-first-serve, but they aren't as busy as they were a week ago. There's no charge for these tests. There is a charge when you use a private lab."
Tests are done at the UTC site seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until capacity per day is reached. Tests are also done at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St. in Sarasota.
No appointments or prescriptions are necessary, and individuals can walk or park their vehicles at the community complex and receive free testing regardless of residency or symptoms. This testing site is for all ages. Test there are seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until capacity per day is reached.
Spangler said there's a testing site by appointment at Publix and some CVS stores in Charlotte County.
