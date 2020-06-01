GULF COVE — An Oklahoma developer has big plans for the corner of State Road 776 and Gasparilla Road.
Russell Richardson of GBR Properties of Tulsa has applied with Charlotte County to build “Harbor Village” as a mixed-use development on 408 acres.
The parcel is at South McCall Road (State Road 776) and Gasparilla Road (County Road 771). The development would be across from the Gulf Cove Publix, and north of the Village of Holiday Lake community.
The proposed development calls for 700 single-family homes, 300 multi-family units that could be apartments or condominiums, a 200-room hotel and a 150-bed assisted living facility.
Also in the plan is 100,000 square feet of warehouse space, 12,000 square feet for restaurants,” 9,000 square feet for drive-thru fast-food restaurants, 10,000 square feet of convenience market space, 75,000 square feet for retail commercial, and 225,000 square feet of office space.
Harbor Village will be built in four phases, the application states. Build-out could be completed as early as 2025.
The idea for developing that property isn’t new, but the new plan is scaled down one-third from what was originally presented to Charlotte County.
“This has been in progress since before I started,” said Shaun Cullinan, Charlotte County Planning & Zoning official. “It was (called) West Charlotte Town Center.
“This is a portion of it by one of the owners — not the entire project,” Cullinan said. “There are a number of steps they need to take to get to development, but we are optimistic.”
In 2009, the Sun reported how developer Dennis Fullenkamp garnered unanimous Charlotte County Commission approval to build community on 1,200-plus acres.
Originally conceived as the West Town Center, its plans broke with the traditional suburban development platted throughout Charlotte County.
In 2009, the property was zoned for 3 million square feet of commercial development. Fullenkamp considered limiting commercial development to 1.5 million square feet.
What he wanted instead was additional residential density. He wanted to build up to 3,962 residential units, but the property was only permitted for only 1,831 units.
Those plans never saw the light.
Charlotte County Planning & Zoning staff members will review the plans before they go before advisory committees, and possibly, eventually the Charlotte County Commission for approval.
