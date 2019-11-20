ENGLEWOOD — Offensive comments posted on Facebook about the Englewood Taco Bell fire disappointed Kendra Porter. She didn't think any of them were funny.
She responded quickly with a comment of her own.
"How about the employees who have no paychecks now to support their families?" Porter wrote. "This community helps people, so let’s maybe do something to help and not joke about! Let’s show them what our community does and give them a Thanksgiving and Christmas."
The longtime Englewood resident quickly turned her anger into action on Nov. 7, the same day a roof fire shut down the popular fast-food restaurant in the middle of town.
In the days that followed, she met with the manager of Taco Bell see what the community could do for her and the 19 employees.
"After speaking with Whitney (the manager) I was amazed with how involved she is with her staff, they are like family and all they have is one another," Porter told the Sun in a phone interview.
Porter, who works at her family's Porter Contracting Inc., said the manager is scrambling to organize Thanksgiving and Christmas arrangements for the displaced employees. "It was extremely humbling to see that and made me want to help even more."
On Nov. 7, there were five employees and few customers in the building, which sits in the corner of Palm Plaza at 1901 McCall Road. That's when the fire started. Everyone evacuated.
While firefighters were able to get the blaze under control, the restaurant has been closed ever since. Workers haven't been back. They were sent to work in North Port, Port Charlotte and Venice stores.
"It's not the same for them," Porter said. "They have missed work and aren't getting the hours they would have before the fire. We are coming up on the holidays and some of these employees have children."
Porter and Brian Faro of Paradise Exclusive Realty, spread the word about helping the employees. Soon the Englewood Chamber volunteered the meeting room for the employees to gather for a Thanksgiving meal.
"Basically, we need an entire Thanksgiving dinner for 40 people," Porter said. "Donations can be dropped off at the chamber.
The employees are also are having a get-together for Christmas. They have children and toys would be appreciated so they can give their kids a Christmas. Any cash donations I will set aside for whatever food we didn’t get donated and or keep to buy Christmas gifts."
The Englewood community has sprung into action to help.
Caroline Wright, owner of Libee's Sports Bar & Grill in Englewood, donated a turkey and offered to cook. Daughters by Design, a local nonprofit, offered to adopt one of the families for a Christmas dinner and a little extra love. Stacey Cole of Kelly's II Tavern donated turkeys. Linda Stevens of Stevens the Florist offered a fresh flower centerpiece for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Other local Realtors, including Mary Smedley and Jim Litton, said they would help along with banker Kristina Watts who playfully ran against Porter this summer in the Englewood Mayor for a Day race.
As far as Taco Bell, the Charlotte County Fire Marshal's office is reviewing the permits, plans and inspections to ensure fire prevention compliance including sprinklers, smoke detectors and fire exits.
"Once the permit is closed out and finalized, then Englewood’s Fire Marshal is responsible for future inspections," said Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte County EMS.
According to Charlotte County records, a contractor has been hired for Taco Bell repairs. Once the work is done, the county will do the inspections required by the Florida Building Code.
"There is a permit waiting to be picked up for 'Evaluation for demolition for Fire Damage,'” wrote Erin Travis-Mullin in an email to the Sun. "Once they evaluate the scope of work that needs to be done, they will have to obtain a permit for either reconstruction or demolition depending upon the severity of the damage."
"The contractor got a permit for the roof and were actively working on these permits at the time of the fire," she wrote. "The roof permit was obtained by Pebbleston Construction & Management Inc. and has not had any inspections. The enclosing of the door was rejected at intake for insufficient information and has not been issued."
Compounded problems
Porter said another reason she is helping employees is aside from the fire, some workers have had extremely bad luck this month.
"Three of the Taco Bell employees were in car crashes," Porter said. "One happened just before the fire. The other two happened when employees were driving other employees who don't drive to work. All three totaled their cars. It's a nightmare.
"These poor people need a break. The restaurant may not open for another three months. I just want these families to be okay through the holidays. One of them has an ill family member and needs a hot water heater. I'm going to do all I can to get them help."
Donations can be dropped off at Porter Contracting, 3579 S. Access Road, Englewood, or at the Englewood Chamber, 601 S Indiana Ave., Englewood.
