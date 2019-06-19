ENGLEWOOD — From a weekend of raising funds to a ribbon cutting, the Englewood Boys & Girls Club board of directors have been busy — and they aren't finished yet this week.
The board members teamed up with Bert's Black Widow Harley-Davidson, Dixon Mechanical and volunteers from the Englewood Area Board of Realtors to serve food during Father's Day weekend at the motorcycle dealership.
Dixon Mechanical owner Bart Dixon's son Tyler cooked pulled pork donated by Keith Farlow of Farlow's on the Water in Englewood. The group sold meals and raffle tickets at the Harley-Davidson dealership.
"We were told they raised $1,400 to help our Boys & Girls Club," said Trey Anderson, 10, a Myakka Elementary School student who helped cut the ribbon Tuesday at the club's open house in conjunction with the Englewood Florida Chamber of Commerce. "We had a lot of good news this week."
Trey and a few other Boys & Girls Club members thanked all of the guests who came out to see the newly located club.
Until earlier this month, the Englewood Boys & Girls Club operated out of a one-room business in a shopping center. That was not ideal. Through a partnership with Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, the club moved to the campus in May.
The nonprofit organization is now in its third week of summer camp.
Ed Hill, executive director of the Englewood Chamber, brought the giant scissors to the club Monday evening and let Trey help cut the ribbon. He and a couple other club members gave tours of the building which offers classroom space, homework and computer areas and a kitchen for hot meals during the school year.
"We are still looking to build our own building or take over one somewhere in the center of Englewood in the future," said Lynn Dorler, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs Of Charlotte County. "We are extremely grateful to the church. The kids love it here. We just know we have to keep our eyes out for additional space for the kids of Englewood."
Jessica Anderson, unit director of the Englewood Boys & Girls Club, has an expanded wish list for the summer and into the new school year. The club has new needs now that there's more room, like board games.
"I don't really need any crayons," she said. "People are generous and want to give us school supplies, but it's really other things like board games or a commercial stove for the church kitchen that are really needed these days. We want to serve the kids meals during the school year. We just need to be able to cook it or heat it up."
Boys & Girls Club board members say they love to interact with students as often as possible.
"Some board members and Englewood Area Board of Realtors members are going bowling with the club in Venice," said Kristen Conti, board member and Realtor. "We are going to have a great time."
