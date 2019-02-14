The Englewood Open Studio presented its free open mic program Englewood Community Showcase on Sundays at Pioneer Park, on the 300 block of Dearborn Street, Englewood on Sunday. Musicians came out to play, and music lovers brought their lawn chairs, food and beverages, and listened.
The Open Studio’s open mic nights 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Mango Bistro, 301 W. Dearborn St. Call 941-681-8188 for more information.
