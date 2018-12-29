Mary Weigand Warnick never forgot the El Jobean vacation her parents brought her on in 1930. It was so much fun, she said, so unique, that’s why she always remembered it so vividly.
She was only 10 or 11 years old and in the fourth grade. She was taken out of school for the six-week-long vacation. Her school worked out a homework schedule for her and her mother to follow while she was gone. Her mother and father both felt the trip would be very educational for Mary. While they were here, they also planned interesting side trips that Mary would benefit from.
Their base camp was the El Jobe-An Hotel, a fishing lodge. Mary’s father was an avid fisherman and Mary recalled her father’s excitement about the wonderful fishing in the area. The gals in the party however did not fish or get in boats — it wasn’t considered ladylike — but they made their own fun. Mary remembered how they would sometimes play the radio outside on the Hotel’s lawn, and in their high heels, flapper dresses and cloche hats, they would all do the Charleston.
The wildness of the El Jobean area, the river, the jungle, the wildlife, fascinated Mary, so when her father told her they were going to take a trip to an even wilder area — the Everglades — she was very excited.
“We took several short trips while we were staying here in El Jobean,” said Mary. “It was supposed to be good for my education, but the one trip I never forgot was our visit to a Seminole Indian Village in the Everglades.
“The village was full of, well, you couldn’t call them cabins, they were just floors up on stilts with thatched roofs. (Editor’s note: The Seminoles call them Chickee huts.)^p The women and the babies were all in costume, so colorful, and the men wore the same type of colorful shirts, all handmade by the women. The women all had their hair pulled back in buns.
“There was a dining shelter with a big table in the middle with chairs all around it. They set big kettles of food, potatoes, green beans and other things on the table. The men ate first, then the women. Each man would grab a spoon, take a big bite, and put the spoon back in the pot. They took turns at all the communal kettles and spoons.
“Then we saw the women cook a turtle, a small turtle about the size of a melon. They built a fire. They put the head of the turtle right down in the fire and held it there until it was dead. They would turn it over now and then. Finally it was cooked. They took a hatchet and broke the shell and spread the turtle on the floor. They put salt on the floor. They would take pieces of the meat, dip it in salt and eat it, even the windpipe. I can remember that so well.
“One man would go into the alligator pen, pick one out and wrestle with it. He would turn it over, put it to sleep, open its mouth and put his head in it and then close it. I thought that was just great.
“You paid a nominal fee to get into the village, but every one of the thatched-roof shelters had a little glass jar hung up on a string. Each one also had roll-up curtains, like sunscreen blinds. As you walked by the shelters, the people would say ‘Ma-nay! Ma-nay!’ they wanted you to put money in the little jars and if you didn’t, well, they would drop the curtains so you couldn’t see whatever it was they were demonstrating or exhibiting. I can remember one time we ran out of change, and wup!, down came the roll-up curtain.
“Another trip we took was to Fort Myers to see the Royal palms, that was a big thing at the time. People came from all over just to see those beautiful trees. We drove by Thomas Edison’s house, they said he was there then at the time, but of course we didn’t see him. And then we took a picnic lunch out to Fort Myers Beach and we were the only ones on the beach. Can you imagine?
“Coming to this area and staying at the El Jobe-An hotel and seeing the fish my father caught, seeing the rattlesnakes he shot was a big adventure for a child and then seeing the Seminole village — well, my parents were very good to me. Whatever they did I did. They took me everywhere they went, I’ve always been so appreciative of that.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached^p at diharris@comcast.net.^p
