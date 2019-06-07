June is National Adopt-A-Cat Month, and in addition to Suncoast Humane Society’s current $10 feline adoption special, June is also a month during which you can adopt a dog, a bunny or a "local personality."
A virtual adoption fundraiser, Adopt-a-Personality, kicks off mid-June and runs through mid-July. This event is a fun and easy way to help raise money for the homeless animals at the shelter, as well as for the programs and services of Suncoast Humane Society.
Local personalities or groups (“litters”) competing for the No. 1 spot will soon be announced. The main goal for all contestants is to be “adopted.” Personalities and “litters” will have a chance for the public to donate toward their total “adoption fee” of a minimum of $1,000, with various other donation opportunities available.
Have you been wanting to send someone to obedience classes or throw a catnip party for them? How about booking your favorite personality (or litter) a pet portrait and a flea dip? Now is your opportunity to also help save lives by “spaying or neutering” our group of contestants.
The personality or litter who raises the most amount of money wins bragging rights and recognition on Suncoast Humane Society’s website and social media platforms. The real prize, however, is being an essential element of Suncoast Humane Society’s mission: to reduce the number of homeless animals and improve the quality of life.
If you or your group are interested in entering the Adopt-a-Personality contest, please contact Suncoast Humane Society at 941-474-7884, ext. 405, or by email at Lhart@humane.org.
Suncoast Humane Society has been serving animals and people since 1971. Founded as Englewood Animal Aid Society, the organization’s services and programs were soon challenged to meet the demands placed on them by the pet overpopulation crisis. To learn more, please visit humane.org.
