ROTONDA WEST — The benefits of a record 30 agencies under one roof will be on display at the 7th Annual Health & Wellness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Brookdale Rotonda Senior Living, 550 Rotonda Blvd. W.
All area residents are welcome and there is no admission charge. Trained professionals will be on hand to conduct testing, to dispense information on their services, and to answer questions.
The Englewood Area Cancer Foundation will participate and Pharma-Genomics will provide cancer pre-screening. A representative of the American Heart Association will be on hand to offer CPR training. Hospice will be represented, and a whole host of other agencies. These include testing of vision, hearing and balance, and diabetes screening. Information on the much-publicized medical marijuana will be offered, including CBD, a cannabis compound recommended by many doctors. Officials will also be on hand for information on strokes, dentistry, skilled nursing, fire safety and the value of physical activity, and much more.
“The theme of our fair is healthy living and we are excited with our record-setting participating agencies,” said Brenda Peckham, fair organizer and sales manager at Brookdale Rotonda.
Prize drawings will be offered, as well as a raffle with valuable items. A light lunch will be available.
Volunteers with Englewood’s Big Brothers Big Sisters will help with arrangements. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves more than 100 local children who need a boost in life. The organization will be the beneficiary of proceeds from the raffle and food service.
For information on the Fair, call Brenda Peckham at 698-1198.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.