April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The goal of SAAM is to raise public awareness about sexual violence and educate communities on how to prevent it.
This year, the movement is celebrating its 18th year with the theme “I Ask.” This campaign emphasizes the message that asking for consent is a healthy, normal and necessary part of everyday interactions.
“I Ask” is the statement by which we will uplift the importance of consent and transform it from being prescriptive to empowering.
The goal of SAAM is to empower everyone to put consent into practice. As individuals share the message of the campaign throughout their communities and online, they’ll demonstrate the importance of consent and set an example for their partners, friends and loved ones.
The library has a display of information about SAAM from our local Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies. C.A.R.E. provides victims assistance services for a variety of issues including sexual abuse, elder abuse, partner abuse and provides referrals to additional services available in the community. All their services are free and confidential. You can reach the 24-hour crisis hotline at 941-627-6000. The Englewood number for the Victims Services Center is 941-475-6465. For more information, you can check out carefl.org.
Recommended reading
Need some book recommendations? Go to our online resources page and check out the SelectReads information; they have three different types of resources to keep you up to date on the latest hot reads. Author Check is a service enabling you to create a list of your favorite authors that are currently available in your library’s catalog.
You will receive an email notice as soon as the library orders a new title by one of your authors, with a link into the catalog to place your own hold. There are also New Book Alerts. This is a free online service that showcases the newest titles purchased by your local library.
You can also sign up for the SelectReads newsletter. Each month a newsletter will be emailed to you highlighting selections in the category for the newsletter you have chosen. Choose from more than 30 categories including: fiction, nonfiction, mystery & thriller, romance, audio books, teen, children, and many more. Sign up for your favorite categories today at tiny.cc/v72q4y.
If you are looking for a more personal touch for book or movie recommendations, just stop in the library and talk with one of our knowledgeable library staff.
Catch Chef Warren
Chef Warren is here for his final cooking program of the season with “The Thrill of the Grill.” Join Chef Warren as he shares all the tips and hints you’ll need to elevate your grilling from “ho-hum” to “oh my!” Whether it’s steaks, chicken, veggies or dessert, you will learn the secrets of the great grilling masters.
Chef Warren will explain which cuts of beef and chicken, types of fish, and which veggies are best for grilling. Chef Warren ends his presentation with a cooking demonstration, preparing a healthy entrée that anyone can replicate in his or her own home in less than 15 minutes. This program will be held in the newly renovated Tringali Community Center so there will be plenty of room for everyone.
I hope to see you soon at the library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.