Flopsy, Mopsy and Cottontail, those were our three choices.
We settled on Flopsy, for any time she is petted, she flops on her side and begs you to scratch her back or rump. But what she loves most of all is a full belly rub. She lets her paws flop and moves her head all about.
Obviously we are not talking about Sherrie, here. It’s a cat, the world’s most beautiful cat, which is true and I tell her so 10 times a day — or more.
Flopsy has a northern name, also: Maple. You see Flopsy was once one of my Misty’s (daughter) dozen or so farm cats. She names all her female kittens after kitchen stuff — ergo Maple Syrup.
Anyway, we were up there, in Ohio, when Flopsy was born. Her mother, Ginger, was a first time mom. She bore three kittens in a fence row, just behind our trailer and dragged them out into the yard, which is about a mile from the house where she should be. Misty took them up to the house and Mamma Kitty followed
Well, no one expected them to live, but they did. The yellow-and-white one, Sully, turned out to be a big male and dominated the other two, especially Flopsy. Oh, he made life miserable for that cat.
Misty said Flopsy was her best climber. I bet so! Sully chased her from one end of the 10 acres to the others. There’s a big tree next to their house and Sully would chase Flopsy to the top where she imbedded her claws in the last remaining branch while the wind tossed her to and fro. Finally, Sully would leave and Flopsy would jump from the tree to the roof and find the window just above Misty’s bed and wail and cry through the sleet, rain, snow and gloom of night.
Well, about a year prior we’d lost our cat, Chirpy. She was the most beautiful cat in the world, also. (Got her right here at the Suncoast Humane Society — won every beauty contest we entered her in).
I believe that tortoise cats are the ugliest cats alive. Now, Flopsy is a tortoise, but she’s long-haired and all those puffy colors: orange, black, gray, white, brown and whatever just makes her look spectacular. People say, “Oh, what a beautiful cat.” And I say, “I know it.”
A couple autumns ago we were setting (at the trailer you set, not sit) in our screened in porch (Amish-made) and Sully came roaring in with Flopsy a meter or so ahead and he chased her to the peak of the porch. It was then we decided to take her home with us.
Not so fast, my friend. We had to catch her first. She’s wild, fast and a great climber. Well, it was September and the days narrowed down to a precious few and Flopsy was at the top of one tree or another. When I finally was forced to capture her, she was high up on the house roof. I coaxed her down to the tree and then to the lower branches. I could just about touch her and that’s when she went aerial. She hit the deck at least 20 mph. And then I made on of the finest tackles in history. I threw myself at her, just like you see on TV. I caught a hind leg and worked up, I had tread marks up and down my body. We kept her in the trailer until it was time to leave.
This is her fourth year in Florida. She likes it here. No Sully to chase her. Plenty of food, water and skinks. We see skink tails all over the house. Flopsy is a people cat. While she does not sit on your lap and doesn’t want to be held, she does want to be in the same room. For instance currently she occupies my stuffed chair. That’s where I sit, but not today. You see, Flopsy sleeps 25 hours daily and she’s only just started.
Flopsy escaped once. It was beautiful. (Author’s note: Sherrie might disagree a tad.) Flopsy was in her element. She darted up every tree in the property: 25 palms, two oaks and Sherrie’s maple which never loses its leaves. Once she jumped from an oak to our roof. As soon as I leaned the ladder up, she jumped to another tree. I don’t recall how we got her, but she is still around.
For Christmas I got Sherrie a 50-pound bag of shell nuts. She throws them to the squirrels. Flopsy, of course, gets into her hunting mode and slinks to a hiding place. Only the pool screen separates the two. The squirrels chirp and sass at her. When Flopsy has enough taunting she leaps upon the screen. She can jump to the third bar. (I just measured it. It’s nearly 10 feet). She has not caught one yet.
So, not only do we have the world’s most beautiful cat, we have a cat of Olympic talent.
Look for her in Tokyo.
Roy Ault is a columnist for the Englewood Sun and a longtime Englewood resident. He is the author of seven novels. All can be found on Amazon or you may contact him at 941-473-6051.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.