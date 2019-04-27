Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Children’s Book Week, April 29-May 4, with Sarasota County Libraries.
Join us throughout Sarasota County for free events, story times, meet Pete the Cat, book and comic book giveaways, writing workshops, and more!
Research shows that kids who use the library and who are read to at home do better in school. Visiting the library fosters your child’s curiosity and innate desire to learn, since there are not only books, but resources and programs on just about any topic they can imagine.
Elsie Quirk Library offers themed Story Time programs that feature early literacy and school readiness activities that include stories, music and movement, and crafts for little ones ages 0-5. It’s a great way to introduce them to the library and cultivate a life-long interest in reading. Story Time takes place on Thursday mornings at 10:30 a.m.
Our Creation Station programs offer children and teens the opportunity to enhance their desire to learn in a fun and exciting way.
These programs encourage creativity and help to develop problem-solving and team-building skills. Today (April 27) we invite teens in to learn some basic coding techniques that will help them to build and program LEGO WeDo Robots. This program will take place in our Youth Program Room at 2 p.m. for ages 9-18.
Check out our online events calendar at scgov.net/library for upcoming Story Time, Creation Station and Children’s Book Week programs.
For more information on library programs, services, and resources visit 100 W. Dearborn St., call 941-861-5000, or visit scgov.net.
