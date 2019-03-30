Easter is a bit late on the calendar this year, but our Community Services Department has a great event coming up next weekend for special needs children.
Join us for the 8th Annual Adaptive Easter Egg Hunt, set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 6 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Charlotte Harbor. This is a special egg hunt accommodating children with special needs and their families. There will be recreational games, arts and crafts, story time, music, prizes and your children get to meet the Easter Bunny. Children will collect empty eggs and turn them in for a goodie bag. Don’t forget to bring your Easter basket. This event is free for all; please call and register for this event at 941-627-1074.
Stop in to the Englewood Charlotte Library at noon Tuesday to have some fun with our Knitting and Crocheting Group. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program, but you do need to bring your own materials.
Stay for a while on Tuesday afternoon to join Steve for a game of chess at 4 p.m. Chess Club is every Tuesday afternoon at the library. All ages and experience levels are invited to drop by and play a game or learn how with our volunteer Steve.
On Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., Cafe Philo is discussing a topic of their choice. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
Spring is here and your plants are beginning to grow, perhaps you have some questions about what to plant next. Stop in Tuesday or Thursday morning from 10 a.m. to noon to talk with our Master Gardeners. They are available to answer questions on gardening, tree and shrub care, lawn care and household plants. Florida Master Gardeners are University of Florida-trained volunteer teachers.
Friday morning at 11 a.m., it’s time for Drop In Story Time with Miss Aundrea. Children with a favorite adult enjoy songs, action rhymes, books, and playtime in the children’s area of the library. This program gives your child the opportunity to engage in language-based activities while you get to know other young families. Pick a story or two and enjoy some fun with Aundrea.
On Friday at noon, we have another installment of the Great Discussions Group. The topic this week is “India and Its Neighbors.”
Next Saturday morning, we starting a program called Sewing Basics. Join Aundrea and a volunteer in our Maker Space at 10 a.m. to learn how to use our fancy new sewing machine.
Our partners from the History Center are also here next Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. with the next installment in their Archive Series. Learn how to take care of your precious memories and rare personal documents from our experts in the archive.
I hope to see you this week at the library.
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
